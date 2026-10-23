The Player That Played Like the Cavs MVP In the Season Opener Was...

If NBA games were only 24 minutes, everything would be golden in Cleveland. They would not be the only team in league history to have blown a 20+ point lead inside of eight minutes left in an NBA playoff game. Nor would they be the only to have ever led by 20+ at halftime on opening night and lost.

Unfortunately, both happened. It’s a 48-minute game. And though the team did ultimately succumb to defeat the hands of the 76ers, there was still an MVP.

Let’s talk about the Cavs best player from opening night.

Donovan Mitchell?

The early part of the game belonged to Donovan Mitchell. In the opening, the veteran put up 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He was picking his spots well and making sure the ball stayed moving. This is the type of start that’s expected from a player of his caliber on opening night.

As the second half went along, though, he wasn’t as sharp. Playing 19 of 24 minutes, Mitchell was a -16 (not as bad as some of his fellow starters). He shot 4-for-10 and turned it over three times after the break. The seven rebounds were nice, but he had more combined than Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. That absolutely cannot happen.

Mitchell, perhaps was the team’s best player to start. His final line was 32 points, 10 rebounds and three assists on 11-for-19 shooting. But considering how he wasn’t there down the stretch when they needed points, it’s hard to call him that.

Evan Mobley?

Just like Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley had a fantastic first half. In the game’s first 24 minutes, the former DPOY put up 15 points and six rebounds on 6-for-9 shooting. He was a +12, and his three-point stroke looked very much reworked.

But it appeared to be the same old trope with this team. In the second half, he had just three points and two rebounds. Mobley was a -27 in 17:33 of action after halftime, and his lack of involvement absolutely decimated these guys. If he’s not going to get touches in these situations, it’s hard to say things would work out.

His season will be a strong one if the team’s guards can just make sure to get him the ball for all 48 minutes and not just early in the game.

No True MVP

This article is supposed to be about the Cavs' best player. Unfortunately, though, they didn’t have one. Mario Hezonja looked good in his debut, considering how long he’s been away from the game. As good as Philly’s second-half defense was, there is no excuse for Sam Merrill only getting one shot after halftime.

James Harden showed he could score in the clutch. But what about the rest of the game? His timing was off. He looked like the same player he was in the ECF. The Cleveland backcourt combined for 11 turnovers and just eight assists.

The MVP of the game might be those Cavs fans who tuned in for all 48. Kenny Atkinson will have some things to answer for. And this start to the season unfortunately opened some old wounds for this team that they will have to feel once again.

One day until they play the Nets.