How Hot Is Kenny Atkinson’s Seat With Cavaliers Heading Into 2026–27?

Analytically speaking, the Cavs defeated the Knicks in the Conference Finals last season. Analytically speaking, they were the better team, and obviously NBA champions. Kenny Atkinson came out and gave what felt like a lifetime supply of food to the media to consume and throw back out there.

After every loss against New York, there would be new fodder. The first season of the Atkinson regime saw a 64-18 regular season, far exceeding expectations. But a five-game loss at the hands of the Pacers in round two left the team with more questions than answers.

Last season, after the team finally got over the hump and reached the Conference Finals, things went south quickly. Swept in the series after blowing a 20+ point lead in the fourth quarter of game one, it was not the end anyone wanted.

So coming into year three, just how much pressure is on Atkinson to win big in Cleveland?

Kenny Atkinson’s Seat is Indeed Hot

There were folks calling for the Cavs to potentially consider a coaching change after last year’s unceremonious playoff exit. Kenny Atkinson has proven he can win in the regular season, and even did so in two game 7’s last year prior to that ECF.

Of course though, the argument could be made that neither series should have made it that far in the first place. Cleveland won when they had to, but there were adjustments not made throughout the postseason. The issues plaguing the team from game-to-game didn’t get fixed in-game, or even in-series. There were liabilities on both sides of the ball that kept getting put into the same uncomfortable, seemingly doomed situations.

The offense did suffer after losing Jordan Ott, who became a first-time head coach for the Phoenix Suns. He took that team to the first round of the playoffs. It was clear that his presence was missed, but that still doesn’t excuse the slow start or poor rotations. Lonzo Ball probably should have been benched a bit sooner, too.

Looking at how the other teams in the East have improved this offseason, Atkinson will need to prove he can still be the guy at the helm here. There is indubitably pressure to succeed.

Johnnie Bryant May Be Lurking In Background

Atkinson clearly still has the belief of the team’s ownership group. But it’s worth noting how close Donovan Mitchell is with associate HC Johnnie Bryant. He spent a few years with Mitchell in Utah before taking a job with the Knicks. He was then brought over in 2024 to the role that he currently has.

He was at the 7X All Star’s wedding and it’s clear that dynamic is strong. It may mean nothing for Atkinson, or it could mean that the microscope is going to be zoomed in on even further. He replaced JB Bickerstaff after ownership felt he underachieved in getting knocked out by the Celtics in five games in 2024.

A pair of seasons getting blown out of the postseason isn’t ideal, so year three would appear to be the make or break. Bryant would be next in line, and it’s worth keeping an eye on.