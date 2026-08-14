Where Cavaliers' 17 Nationally Televised Games Rank Amongst Other Title Contenders

The NBA schedule is finally here and the excitement is palpable. Road trips are being planned by millions as this article is being written. Setting plans and dates all around when the squad is going to be suiting up 82 times between October and mid-April.

The national TV schedule is fully available too, so the folks are all going to now be making sure to get the bills paid and the subscriptions up to date. Speaking of games on major networks, let’s see where the Cavs stack up compared to top teams in the league.

Spoiler alert… not all that favorably.

Cavs Have 17 National TV Games

With 17 games split between Peacock/NBC, ESPN, and Amazon Prime, Cavs fans should be able to get plenty of John Michael and Brad Daugherty in 2026-27. One of the best broadcast teams in the league, they never fail to excite. But, that is also a problem perhaps, that the team does not have more looks to the national audience.

Cavs National TV by network:



Peacock/NBC: 8

ESPN: 6

Amazon: 3 https://t.co/ZKN8JUINnD — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) August 13, 2026

The problem with only 17 games is that it ranks 13th (!) in the NBA. That’s right. 12 other teams in the league play more games on the collection of networks above than these Cavaliers. Of course, the Sixers are in a four-way tie for the most games because of their signing of LeBron James. The Knicks just won the title, so it’s a no-brainer to put them in the same category.

The league wants people to see as much Victor Wemnbanyama as possible, as the rising fourth-year DPOY continues to make strides. Luka Dončić is a big enough name to draw the Lakers into that tie, even with James leaving. All four of them get 34 games on National TV.

Most National TV Games during 2026-27 NBA season:



Knicks - 34 games

Spurs - 34 games

76ers - 34 games

Lakers - 34 games

Thunder - 30 games — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) August 13, 2026

As for the teams who also have more games than the Cavs, the full list is copied below in the next section.

A Look at the Teams with Most National TV Broadcasts

Here’s a look at the squads teams with the most games being broadcast collectively on NBC/Peacock, ESPN, and Amazon Prime:

LAL: 34

PHI: 34

SAS: 34

NYK: 34

OKC: 30

DEN: 28

GSW: 28

BOS: 27

MIN: 27

MIA: 25

HOU: 21

DET: 19

CLE: 17

The biggest surprise on the list to many might be the Miami Heat. The addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo has tossed them into a number of major scenarios. This includes their first Christmas Day appearance since 2023. They are the only non-playoff team from last year that ranks ahead of the Cavs with total games played.

Does this mean Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Co. will use this as fuel for the fire? Perhaps. It also means the team can move more in silence. Games can be flexed in and out of these slots throughout the season, so nothing is truly set in stone yet.

After knocking out the Pistons, the team could see it as something of an affront to be featured less. Houston is a little more intriguing with Marcus Smart in the fold, along with a healthy Fred VanVleet and the return of a healthy Kevin Durant. That’s the list. For better or worse, Cleveland is right near the mid-point.