5 Key Games Cavs Fans Need To Circle on 2026–27 Schedule

Today’s the day, Cavs fans! The NBA has finally released the full schedule. There was a bit of a delay after LeBron James took some extra time to choose what team he wanted to play for.

But here and now, on August 13th, we’ve got the full 2026-2027 slate.

New rivalries will be born. Old ones will be renewed. There is much to be excited about with just two months to go until the new campaign gets going. With that said, Cleveland faithful, here are five dates to keep an eye on.

11/6 vs Sixers

It was already known that the Cavs would play the Sixers on November 6th. LeBron James will make his return and could be booed for the first time in a very long time. The fans have cheered his performances in Cleveland for years now, though spurning them in free agency may not sit well.

He returns with seven-year Cavalier Dean Wade, who makes his first appearance in The Land as a visitor. The star-studded Philly squad has dreams of winning a championship, so a stop in The Land will have all eyes on it.

The teams play in Philly two weeks before, the first game of the season for the Cavs. But the return trip is the bigger deal. No question.

11/11 @ Knicks

The return to MSG, the place where the large Game 1 lead was broken in last year’s ECF. A forgetful day for Cavs fans and players alike, with this day marking the first time having to return.

New York lost Mitchell Robinson in free agency and replaced him with Andre Drummond. Outside of that, they managed to re-sign all of the core guys. Donovan Mitchell and co. will have their hands full trying to slow Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and the rest of the defending champions.

Keep your schedule free for this one, people.

11/14 vs. Mavericks

It is not clear how the Mavericks currently stack up in the loaded Western Conference. But, unlike a year ago, Kyrie Irving is back in the lineup for 2026-27. An ACL tear on March 3, 2025, kept him out for a year and change. He gets to play alongside Cooper Flagg now. They did improve a bit this summer as well.

This one is marked because of Irving’s return to Cleveland. He is still very much beloved for his 2016 Finals heroics and it’s always an occasion when he comes back. This is a hopeful Cavs win, with a lot of star power on the floor for both sides.

12/18 @ Pistons

The Eastern Conference semis series between Cleveland and Detroit did not have any love lost. The teams clearly disliked each other, with Ausar Thompson specifically letting Sam Merrill have it during the Game 7 defeat for the Pistons.

The first meeting between the teams since will be must-see. The other tie-in being third-year Detroit head man JB Bickerstaff led the Cavs before being fired and then hired by their rivals. Donovan Mitchell has this one circled. Evan Mobley will be ready. Cade Cunningham will be trying to help his team regroup after last year’s earlier-than-expected exit.

Get there, people!

1/5 vs. Raptors

The list would not be complete without the Raptors. Toronto pushed Cleveland to the brink in round one, a wild RJ Barrett bounce lifting the team to an improbable Game 6 win and forcing a Game 7. The teams were at each other in every major moment, and it was pure pandemonium.

RJ BARRETT HITS THE GO-AHEAD 3 IN OT TO WIN IT FOR THE RAPTORS AND FORCE GAME 7 🚨



WHAT A SHOT WITH THE SEASON ON THE LINE 😲 pic.twitter.com/FI6yKSWCaq — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2026

It remains to be seen if Kawhi Leonard will be part of the lone Canadian NBA team, but this matchup has all the intrigue each way. The Cavs failed to slow Collin Murray-Boyles. RJ Barrett turned into superman as Brandon Ingram was unable to make any sort of serious impact. Scottie Barnes also rose to the occasion.

The first battles with Detroit and Toronto are certainly packed with intrigue.

A Few Others

The Cavs play a home & home set with the Thunder on Nov 2 and Nov 4. They host the Nuggets on January 9th. They don’t see the Celtics until February 26.

Buckle up, folks. Another exciting season draws even nearer!