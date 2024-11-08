Cavaliers Can Make A Real Statement With Win Over Warriors
A 9-0 start to the season is not some hum ho thing.
That figure marks the greatest start to a season in Cleveland Cavaliers history, topping the 1976-77 squad that opened up 8-0. It's not just the fact that Cleveland is 9-0 though, it's how they've gotten there. New head coach Kenny Atkinson has the Wine and Gold running the NBA's most efficient offense, with an league best 122.1 rating. have scored 120-plus points five times this year. It's scored 130-plus points four times, matching it's total from last season.
Atkinson has not only talked the talk with this group, he's walked the walk. Keeping his promises to unlocking the next phase of Evan Mobley's development, and prove that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell can play together. He's got the Cavaliers looking like an absolute buzz saw and they've become impossible to ignore, even by the national media.
On Friday though, they'll put their new found respect to the test against a really good Golden State Warriors team. As special as Cleveland's 9-0 start has been, they have yet to beat a team over .500. That's not meant to be a slight, it's just a fact.
Think about it. There was back-to-back wins of the Milwaukee Bucks, which will help them in the standings. But Giannis Antetokounmpo's group is1-6 to open up the 2024-25 campaign. Generally an early season matchup with the Knicks would serve as a nice early season test, but New York is still ironing out some kinks with their new collection of players.
9-0 start is a statement all on it's own. But with 73 games remaining it's still a little early to start crowning Cleveland. There's bound to be some bumps in the road along the way.
With the Warriors in town though, boasting a 7-1 record, this one feels like the first real opportunity for the Cavs to earn a signature win.
It's no secret that Golden State has been the gold standard of the NBA for nearly a decade now. The trio that made them the dynasty they are though was split up like a 90s boy band this summer, with Klay Thompson heading to Dallas this offseason. Even in his absence, the Warriors have found a way to get a little younger around Steph Curry and Draymond Green. They're off to a torrid start of their own and come to Cleveland fresh off a 118-112 win over the team that has supposedly taken their throne, Boston.
It would be unwise not to mention the steady influence of Steve Kerr which remains in place through this transitional period. Interestingly enough, Atkinson spent the last four years on Kerr's staff, learning what it takes to be the mastermind behind one of the greatest offensive systems in NBA history. He's also learned what makes him tick. The relationship between those two coaches adds a little extra intrigue to this one. The chess game that will play out between the two on the floor though will make for some epic sports theatre.
This is a showdown between the dynasty and the league's current darling. If there are any Cavaliers non-believers left they'll have to take them serious if they pull this one off to get to 10-0.