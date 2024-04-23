This Has Been A Non-Issue For Donovan Mitchell So Far In Playoffs, Cavs Opinion
Remember when fans were worried about Donovan Mitchell’s health entering the postseason? Remember when we were concerned with what the offense would look like after the All-Star guard missed a majority of the second half of the season with a knee injury?
All of those worries seem to be in the past as the Cleveland Cavaliers currently have a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic. One of the main reasons the Wine and Gold have jumped out to a commanding start to the series is because of the phenomenal play of Mitchell.
Mitchell is currently averaging 26.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 46% from the floor through the first two games of the series. There is still room for him to get better as the shooting guard is averaging an uncharacteristic 27% from behind the arc.
One of the biggest concerns with Mitchell’s knee injury was his inability to explode and get to the paint. This was something the 27-year-old even admitted was an issue as he was in the middle of managing the pain.
The Magic have tall and physical big men including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Wendell Carter Jr. This group could’ve given Mitchell a lot of issues if he wasn’t able to get the jump he’s used to.
However, Spida has passed the eye test and has looked like his athletic self early on in the series.
In his last 15 games of the season, just 31.4% of Mitchell's points were coming in the paint. He was clearly relying more on his outside shot as he worked through the injury. That percentage has jumped to 37.7 through the first two games of the series.
This play in particular in the first quarter from Game 2 really signaled to the fans, the Cavs, and the Magic that Mitchell is feeling little to no effect from that lingering knee injury.
Mitchell said before the series began that he felt 100% both physically and mentally. As great as this was to hear, there was still a feeling of having to see it to believe it. Now, the Cavs are two games into the series and two wins away from clinching away from advancing to the next round while Mitchell has proved (for now) his health is a non-issue for Cleveland.