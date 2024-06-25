Should Cavaliers Entertain an Evan Mobley For Kevin Durant Trade?
We are sure to hear all sorts of crazy trade suggestions involving the Cleveland Cavaliers in the coming weeks, but this one might be the wildest of all: an Evan Mobley for Kevin Durant swap.
Yes, that is what The Ringer's Mike Dollinger proposed, qualifying his statement by saying that the Phoenix Suns' struggles may prompt a split between the team and Durant. He then says that the Cavaliers would become "a legit contender" with Durant on the roster.
Due to the NBA's stringent salary cap rules, the only way this move would be able to happen is if Cleveland signs Mobley to an extension and then trades him for Durant, which Luke Duffy of Valley of the Suns explained.
But even if it were financially possible, would trading Mobley for Durant even be the right move for the Cavs?
The Cavaliers seem to love Mobley, and why not? The youngster is an outstanding defender, and while his offensive repertoire is still coming along, he is incredibly efficient, as he boasted a true-shooting percentage of 62.6 percent this season.
Mobley is just 23 years old, and while he didn't take a major step forward in his third year, he has displayed enough progress where Cleveland can comfortably say he is an integral part of the club's future. As a matter of fact, many have suggested that the Cavs should trade Jarrett Allen as a means of freeing up Mobley in the frontcourt, although it seems like the Cavaliers intend to retain Allen (it would definitely make Donovan Mitchell happy).
As for Durant? We know the deal with him.
The sharpshooter remains one of the NBA's best scorers and is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 27.1 points per game on 52.3/41.3/85.6 shooting splits. He is not as explosive as he used to be, which is expected for a 35-year-old with a torn Achilles in his rearview mirror, but he is obviously still really good.
But for as terrific as Durant is from a production standpoint, the baggage he brings in the locker room is unquestionably a concerning factor.
Durant's volatile personality has been well-documented. He didn't really fit in with the Golden State Warriors even though he won two championships there. He had issues with the coaching during his brief time with the Brooklyn Nets. And now, he is apparently disgruntled in Phoenix and hasn't exactly formed a strong bond with his teammates. At least that's what reports say.
Meanwhile, this current group of Cavaliers players seems to have solid camaraderie. The guys genuinely seem to like one another. On paper, the idea of a Durant-Mitchell-Allen-Darius Garland quartet is tantalizing for sure. But what effect would it have on the locker room?
Plus, Cleveland is in the process of building something long term. Durant will be 36 years old at the start of next season. The Cavs' core players are all in their mid-to-late 20s. If the Cavaliers add Durant, they would have to win a title ASAP. Preferably as soon as next June.
But with Mobley in tow? Cleveland's window is considerably larger, and the threat of injury is not as significant (Durant has only played 70 games twice in the last eight years).
Mobley for Durant is an interesting suggestion, but it just isn't advisable for the young Cavs.