Should The Cleveland Cavaliers Make This Trade With The Brooklyn Nets?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have done a tremendous job locking up their core this offseason, but the front office still hasn’t done anything to upgrade the group from a year.
The Wine and Gold and Brooklyn Nets have been rumored as possible trade partners all summer, and Bleacher Report put together a mock trade that could potentially help both sides.
The Mock Trade:
Cavaliers Receive:
- Dorian Finney-Smith
Nets Receive:
- Georges Niang
- Four second-round picks (2027, 2028 and 2029 via CLE; 2025 via MIL)
So, if the Nets present this trade package to the Cavaliers, is it worth saying yes?
Absolutely.
Cleveland is still desperately in need of more forward depth on their roster. Preferably, that wing can help space the floor and create its own shot if needed. Dorian Finney-Smith checks all of those boxes as the veteran forward has a career three-point percentage of 35.5.
DFS is also regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and he could be a nice replacement for Isaac Okoro if he leaves in restricted free agency.
As B/R notes, Georges Niang’s inclusion in this deal helps even out the contracts. While his locker room and veteran presence would be missed, acquiring a player of Finney-Smith’s skillset would be a clear upgrade for the roster.
Four second-round picks may seem like a lot of trade capital for a team already thin in that department after the Donovan Mitchell trade. However, the Cavaliers need to be in win-now mode with their core approaching or in their primes. Sacrificing the lottery that is second-round picks is undoubtedly a risk that needs to be taken.