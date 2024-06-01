The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Be Surprisingly Busy During The 2024 NBA Draft
The calendar has officially turned to June, which means three things in the NBA - Finals, Draft and Free Agency. As the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks prepare for a seven-game series to close the 2023-24 season, the rest of the NBA can turn their attention to other things. Some teams can strictly worry about the approaching NBA Draft, while others have coaching searches underway.
For the Cleveland Cavaliers, this is shaping up to be an extremely busy June. The organization is now searching for their next head coach after parting ways with J.B. Bickerstaff recently. In addition to that, there are unknowns with the core of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen at the moment. Anywhere from two to all four of those players could be back next season, but it is hard to tell what will exactly end up happening.
Due to these other situations, the attention has been pulled away from the looming 2024 NBA Draft. Regardless of what happens with either situation, this draft should be taken seriously by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This year the Cavs actually hold a first-round pick after not having one last year. In the 2023 draft, Emoni Bates was selected in the second round with pick 49.
At the moment, pick 20 overall is the only selection that the team holds. If Koby Altman and the rest of the front office decides to keep the "core four" intact, then here are the directions they could go with their lone selection.
- Small Forward - Isaac Okoro is a relentless defender but his lack of size and modest offensive production reduces his value as a starter. He may be a greater asset off the bench as a defensive sparkplug. Max Strus is an excellent shooter but at 6'5" next to two smaller guards in Garland and Mitchell, it's not ideal. Selecting a 6'7"-6'9" small forward with a strong offensive game could be massive for this squad.
- Center - Even if the Cavs retain both Mobley and Allen, they need a true backup center. Both Mobley and Allen have lean builds and struggle with the physicality of the playoffs. In the regular season, when the intensity on the glass and defense is toned down a notch, the thin frames have not been much of a problem. Adding a seven-footer with a sturdy frame could be a difference maker for this team. Mobley and Allen would be tested in practice by size, forcing them to get tougher and then the Cavs coaching staff have another option to turn to in the playoffs.
- Point Guard - This past season, the team spent much of the year without a true backup point guard. A reliable ball handler off the bench could be valuable.
In order for the Cavaliers to put themselves in championship contending position next year, the front office will need to be active during the draft. The expectation should be that they will be making plenty of calls and taking plenty of calls. Anything less than aggressively dialing the phones would be shocking.
Not only could there be a good chance that someone on the current roster gets dealt for picks during the draft, but if they run it back with the current group, then perhaps trading down from pick 20 and acquiring two selections would be ideal.
At minimum with two picks, whether that be a late first and second or two seconds, Cleveland could walk out of the draft having addressed two of their main three needs. The final need could then potentially be addressed in free agency, which begins at 6 p.m. on June 30th.
June of 2024 will likely be eventful for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The draft will probably be no exception, so buckle up for a wild ride this summer.