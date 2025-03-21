This Shocking Recent Cavaliers Stat Is Cause For Major Concern Heading Into Playoffs
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of their worst stretch of basketball all season. They are working through a three-game losing streak, their longest of the year through 69 games.
Interestingly enough, in their three consecutive defeats, the Cavs have actually had halftime leads in each game. They led the Magic by 12 points at the break, they led the Clippers 73-68 and they led the Kings 56-47.
So what happened in each game’s second half? Simply put, the Cavs turned their defense off.
The second half of each respective game finished like this:
- 61-43 Magic
- 64-46 Clippers
- 76-63 Kings
The average deficit in Cleveland’s last three second halves is 16 points. Even worse, they are giving up an average of 67 points in the final two frames. That is not winning basketball.
Now, to give the Cavaliers the benefit of the doubt, Kenny Atkinson has referenced this a couple of times that there is a level of boredom that these guys have to fight. They have already clinched the playoffs, they have almost clinched home court in the East and they are tied for home court throughout the playoffs (Finals included).
Every team goes through a slump at some point in the season. The concerning part about what the Cavs are doing right now is that this is happening at the worst time. With only 13 games remaining in the regular season, they do not have much time to turn it around.
If Cleveland wants to get where it wants to go, it has to snap out of this losing streak and get back to playing high-quality basketball. That means defending in the second half.