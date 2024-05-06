Where Does Series-Clinching Win Over Magic Rank Among Cavs All-Time Game 7s?
They call it the two best words in sports: Game 7. It's where great players rise to stardom, and legacies are defined.
After Sunday's 106-94 win over the Magic in the opening round of the playoffs, the Cavaliers have appeared in eight Game 7s over the course of their franchise history. With the win, they're now 6-2 in those win or go home scenarios.
Of course, the majority of those epic Game 7s came throughout LeBron James' 11 years with the franchise. He certainly provided some of the more memorable Game 7 performances, not only in franchise history but NBA history. Donovan Mitchell delivered one of his own on Sunday with 39 points to help propel the Cavs onto the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
But where does this latest Game 7 victory rank among the best in franchise history?
5) 2018 First-Round vs. Pacers
In what was LeBron's last season with the franchise, he was on a mission to lead a less talented Cavaliers squad from previous season through the Eastern Conference one last time. The pathway to the Finals proved to be much more challenging than previous postseason runs. That was evident in the first round as a scrappy Indiana Pacers team, led by Victor Oladipo pushed LeBron and company to the brink of elimination.
Cleveland actually trailed in the series at one point 2-1 and it took back-to-back wins in Games 4 and 5 to set up a potential series clinching Game 6 in Indiana. The Cavs lost, bringing the series back to Cleveland for a decisive Game 7, where LeBron put on a show. 45 points later he had delivered a memorable Game 7 performance and lifted Cleveland to the conference semis.
4) Conference Semifinals vs. Bullets
Dick Snyder's (remember him) floater from the paint with four seconds left to give Cleveland an 87-85 lead that lives on in franchise lore as "The Miracle at Richfield."
Cleveland went on to win, riding 23 points from Snyder, with support of five other Cavs players who scored in double figures, including Jim Brewer, who posted a double-double, Bingo Smith and Campy Russell. Unfortunately, that season ended one round later at the hands of the Celtics, but it's still one of the most memorable moments in franchise history and nearly ended on a buzzer beater so it's gotta be on the list. Plus an older generation of Cavaliers fans will appreciate this one.
3) 2018 Eastern Conference Finals vs. Celtics
Back to the 2018 playoffs for No. 3. After completing the annual tradition of sweeping the Toronto Raptors in the conference semifinals, LeBron and the Cavs had a date with the No. 2 seeded Celtics, led by rookie Jayson Tatum. They were no pushover for the Wine and Gold, winning each of the first two games at home to take a 2-0 series lead. Cleveland held home court but won Game 5 on their famous parquet floor to force the Cavs into a scenario where they had to win back-to-back games.
Backs against the wall, LeBron delivered two of the best postseason performances of his career, posting a 46-point double-double in Game 6, then following it up with a 35-point double-double in Game 7. He came one assist shy of a triple-double. Veteran Jeff Green pumped in 19 in support as Cleveland won a rock-fight of a game 87-79 to advance to the NBA Finals. Bringing this team to the doorstep of a title was some of LeBron's greatest work.
2) 2024 First-Round vs. Magic
Sunday's win cracks the top two. As a first-round series it didn't quite have the stakes as No. 3. But it can't be understated what this Game 7 win represented. First and foremost it was the first series win for the franchise without LeBron James since 1993. Secondly, a loss would have been franchise altering as owner Dan Gilbert likely hit reset on his head coach and front office situations and the future of Mitbhell in Cleveland weighed in the balance.
From down 18 in the first half, to winning by 12, the Cavs mounted a historic comeback – the largest Game 7 comeback in NBA history to be exact – to take down Orlando 106-94 and advance onto the conference semifinals. Mitchell dropped 39 in the win to cap off an 89-point barrage across the final two games of the series. Just an all-time performance from Mitchell who quieted questions about his status among the game's greats.
1) 2016 NBA Finals vs. Warriors
How could it possibly be anything else? It's the game that ended Cleveland's 52-year championship drought. The game that saw the Cavs erase a 3-1 series deficit to take downt he greatest regular season team in NBA history. The shot. The block. The stop. LeBron's finest hour as he put together a 27-point triple-double with Kyrie Irving dropping 26 in a supporting role and hitting the biggest shot of the game. It's one of the most iconic moments and Game 7s in NBA history, so of course it tops the list.