Celtics' Jayson Tatum Joins Elite NBA Bunch With Historic Milestone vs. Mavericks
After Jayson Tatum was selected to his sixth consecutive NBA All-Star game on Thursday night, the Boston Celtics forward added yet another historic notch to his belt on Saturday afternoon.
While pouring in his 13,000th career point, Tatum became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 13,000 points before age 27—joining the below list of hoopers to also accomplish the same feat:
- Carmelo Anthony
- Kobe Bryant
- Wilt Chamberlain
- Kevin Durant
- LeBron James
- Tracy McGrady
Not a bad crew to be a part of.
Tatum is averaging 23.4 points per game through his first seven-plus NBA seasons—and has averaged 23+ in each of the last six years. His Celtics have made it to the Eastern Conference finals five times over that span and the Finals twice—and with Boston's victory over the Dallas Mavericks last June, Tatum is also an NBA champion.
Ironically, the 27-year-old's 13,000th point came against said Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. The Celtics were 31-14 heading into the weekend while holding onto the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed in the playoff picture.
Boston returns home to T.D. Garden on Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against the Houston Rockets.