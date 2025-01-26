SI

Celtics' Jayson Tatum Joins Elite NBA Bunch With Historic Milestone vs. Mavericks

Boston's star forward scored his 13,000th point on Saturday in Dallas.

Mike Kadlick

Tatum scored his 13,000th point on Saturday against Dallas. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
After Jayson Tatum was selected to his sixth consecutive NBA All-Star game on Thursday night, the Boston Celtics forward added yet another historic notch to his belt on Saturday afternoon.

While pouring in his 13,000th career point, Tatum became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 13,000 points before age 27—joining the below list of hoopers to also accomplish the same feat:

  • Carmelo Anthony
  • Kobe Bryant
  • Wilt Chamberlain
  • Kevin Durant
  • LeBron James
  • Tracy McGrady

Not a bad crew to be a part of.

Tatum is averaging 23.4 points per game through his first seven-plus NBA seasons—and has averaged 23+ in each of the last six years. His Celtics have made it to the Eastern Conference finals five times over that span and the Finals twice—and with Boston's victory over the Dallas Mavericks last June, Tatum is also an NBA champion.

Ironically, the 27-year-old's 13,000th point came against said Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. The Celtics were 31-14 heading into the weekend while holding onto the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed in the playoff picture.

Boston returns home to T.D. Garden on Monday night for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off against the Houston Rockets.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

