Celtics Teammates Douse Derrick White, Payton Pritchard With Water After Historic Game
Boston Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard made stunning history in the Celtics' 128–118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. During a career night for both players, Pritchard came off the bench and scored 43 points and drilled 10 three-pointers as White recorded 41 points with nine three-pointers.
Together, Pritchard and White combined for a total of 84 points, which set a franchise record for the most by any Celtics duo, narrowly surpassing Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who scored 83 total points against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday. Pritchard and White also set an NBA record for most combined three-pointers by any duo in one game.
After the game, their Celtics teammates made sure to celebrate their record accomplishments. When White came into the locker room, he was met with high-fives before getting showered with water by his teammates and having shoes thrown at him.
Pritchard said after the game that he got drenched on the court during his postgame interview. “We wanted to make sure we got D-White, too. He had a career night as well," Pritchard said.
White added of their performance. “It’s unbelievable, just the talent that we have and the history of this franchise. I’m watching the documentary, can’t wait for the next episode. Hearing more about the history and the players that have been through this organization ... To be a part of that is unbelievable. I'm truly thankful for that.”