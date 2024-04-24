Adjustments to Expect from the Heat in Game 2 vs. Celtics
The Heat enter Wednesday's clash at TD Garden in danger of going down 2-0. That may be too steep of a hole to climb out of, especially with Jimmy Butler reportedly sidelined for the series.
So, after the Celtics threw the first punch, landing a 114-94 haymaker, which they dominated for 36 minutes before easing off the gas in the final frame of the series opener, expect a more desperate version of the defending Eastern Conference champions to dial up the physicality.
That's certainly what Boston's anticipating.
"If you think you're not going to see a different version of Miami, then you're kidding yourself," voiced Joe Mazzulla at the Auerbach Center on Tuesday. "At the end of the day, it's about giving what that game needs and having the expectation that it's just going to be a fight – so getting ready for a fight."
Echoing that sentiment, Jaylen Brown expressed: "They're going to be hungry. Desperate. They're going to come out fast, even more aggressive, trying to turn us over. Just trying to crash the glass hard, be physical – knocking us to the ground. Just trying to win that physicality match any way they can. That's what I foresee. But we'll be ready to do the same thing."
That means fighting for their spacing, holding their ground on screens, and executing in two crucial areas they worked on in Tuesday's practice: boxing out and two-handed rebounds.
The best way for the Celtics to match the Heat's physicality is by adhering to Kristaps Porzingis' declaration from before the series started that despite Boston's regular season success, compiling a 64-18 record that placed them atop the NBA standings, they want to operate as the hunter, not the hunted.
Beyond combatting Miami's physicality, the hosts should prepare for a different offensive approach from the visitors.
As previously detailed, Porzingis did an excellent job guarding Bam Adebayo on Sunday. The Heat's star center finished with a game-high 24 points, but it mostly came on contested twos. He also only had three assists.
Both sides know the visitors won't win Game 2 if Adebayo's mid-range jump shot is their most reliable source of scoring, especially if he's not doing more to elevate his teammates.
So, after faring 12/37 (32.4%) from beyond the arc, Miami will likely leverage his effectiveness as a screener to free shooters for clean looks from three-point range.
Below, Duncan Robinson opts against a three with Sam Hauser trailing him. He gives it back to Adebayo and quickly cuts to the basket. Derrick White rotates to tag Robinson. Delon Wright goes from screening for Kevin Love to getting a pitch from his All-Star teammate with no one to help Al Horford. Trying to defend this many options at that pace is a challenge Boston will likely have to contend with more on Wednesday.
If Adebayo, who had 11 screen assist points in the series opener, can help Robinson, Tyler Herro, and Caleb Martin, among others, find and maintain a rhythm, the defending Eastern Conference champions have a much better chance of keeping pace in Game 2.
After all, they're dealing with an opponent that averaged the most takes and makes from three-point attempts in the regular season and whose 38.8% conversion rate trailed only the Thunder, who knocked down 38.9% of their triples.
At the other end of the floor, the Heat may get more creative with how they approach double-teaming Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The former, in particular, picked them apart as a facilitator, easily recognizing where the second defender was coming from and where his outlet was.
The five-time All-Star has maintained a steadfast commitment to not getting bored making the right play throughout the current campaign. In Game 1, he seemed to relish carving up a Miami defense that was complicit in its demise.
If the visitors are to return to South Beach with the series tied at one, it would behoove them to do a better job of keeping Tatum off balance, making him slow down to read where the second defender is coming from and making it more challenging to find an open teammate.
The Celtics and Heat are squaring off for the seventh time in the playoffs since 2010. It's the NBA's most common postseason matchup in that span. That includes facing each other in four of the last five years, including three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals.
For as much as it will take until Game 2 unfolds to figure out how to counter Miami's adjustments, the familiarity between these two teams has Boston well aware of how it needs to approach Wednesday's contest.
From there, it's about tapping into the versatility that comes with having the most talented top six and a coaching staff constantly concocting curveballs and preparing the Celtics to hit the ones thrown by the opposition to navigate how the Heat try to even this series.
