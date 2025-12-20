Celtics Phasing Out $400 Million Executive After $6.1 Billion Sale

The Boston Celtics are reportedly phasing out Wyc Grousbeck, who was part of the team's ownership group from 2002 to the recent August 2025 sale to Bill Chisholm's ownership group, by 2028. His stake in the team will reportedly shrink 10% by then.

The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach revealed the details about the new organizational structure up top, which includes Aditya Mittal taking a second-in-command role under Chisholm after a 10-figure investment.

“Aditya Mittal, chief executive of a global steel giant, had explored a bid to become lead governor but eventually backed Chisholm with a $100 million commitment,” Himmelsbach wrote.

“Mittal’s interest swelled during visits to Boston, though, and he upped his stake to $1 billion and became alternate governor. Pagliuca also released investors from his group, allowing them to join Chisholm. And Wyc Grousbeck, who remains a visible presence within the franchise, wound up with a 13% stake. It will be reduced to about 3% when the second phase of the deal closes in 2028.”

Chisholm claimed that he'd be willing to do "whatever it takes to win" after the sale was complete, making it clear that the franchise's success is something he has always been positively affected by in his life.

"Let's do whatever we can to win championships and raise banners, and raise as many as we can," Chisholm said. "I will do whatever it takes, whatever the Boston Celtics need me to do.

"The Celtics have brought me joy my entire life. I feel like I have something to add here. This was an opportunity that was a dream that came true. For me to have this chance, I would never forgive myself if I didn't go for it."

Celtics May Not Do Whatever it Takes to Win at Trade Deadline

Chisholm may have given "owner-speak" with that statement. Brad Stevens has made no promises that he'll do whatever it takes to win games this season ahead of the NBA trade deadline on February 5.

While there was a thought that the team could be aggressive adding talent following a 15-9 start, a few losses to the Detroit Pistons and Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks has NBA Insider Zach Lowe feeling like the team won't make any moves unless it's to clear salary to cheapen the luxury tax bill.

Maybe what Chisholm meant is he'll sacrifice seasons to ultimately win big. That may be the only way his statement won't turn out to be a lie.