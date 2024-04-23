Celtics Center Sidelined for Second Straight Game vs. Heat
On Wednesday night at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics aim to take a commanding 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Miami Heat.
The Celtics protected the parquet with a dominant two-way display Sunday, registering a 114-94 win over the defending Eastern Conference champions.
While Joe Mazzulla may have kept his rotation to eight players regardless of who else was available, he had to manage minutes at center without an important layer of depth behind Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford.
Luke Kornet missed the series opener due to a right calf strain. "One of the drills, (he) just came up a little tight. Have to re-evaluate him every couple days," his head coach conveyed of the injury pregame, adding that the seven-foot-two center is "Week-to-week."
As the Celtics manage Kornet's calf strain, they've ruled him out for Game 2 against Miami.
The Heat are without star forward Jimmy Butler, who Shams Charania reported is out for the series due to the "severe MCL sprain" he suffered in their play-in tournament tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Terry Rozier remains inactive due to a neck spasm.
Game 2 will tip off at 7:00 EST at TD Garden.
