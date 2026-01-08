Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 8
The Miami Heat were blown out in Tyler Herro’s return to the court on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they’ll look to right the ship on the road against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
Miami is just 7-11 on the road this season and is currently in the play-in tournament picture in the Eastern Conference. The Heat could be an active team at the trade deadline if they believe a move will push them into contender status in the East, but for now they seem like a fringe top-six team.
As for the Bulls, they’re in a world of trouble in the East, as they dropped a third game in a row on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons, who were without star guard Cade Cunningham.
Josh Giddey has been out of the lineup with a hamstring injury, and Chicago is stuck in play-in purgatory once again in the East.
So, who has the edge in this matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Thursday night’s action.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -7.5 (-105)
- Bulls +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Heat: -265
- Bulls: +215
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 8
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Heat record: 20-17
- Bulls record: 17-20
Heat vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – available
- Vladislav Goldin – out
- Tyler Herro – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – questionable
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Norman Powell – available
- Jahmir Young – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Heat vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-124)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m taking Powell to clear his points prop and push his season average against Chicago:
Norman Powell has been awesome for the Miami Heat this season, scoring 24.3 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat guard has cleared 22.5 points in 18 of his 32 games this season, and he has 34- and 36-point games this month (in four appearances).
Even with Tyler Herro (toe) back in the lineup, I think Powell will continue to serve as the No. 1 option for Miami on offense. Herro came off the bench in his return on Tuesday, and Powell is still averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in five games alongside Herro this season. He’s cleared 22.5 points in two of those games.
Powell is taking a career-high 16.5 shots per game, yet his efficiency has improved from last season when he was a borderline All-Star. I’m buying him to have a big game against a Chicago defense that is just 25th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game this season.
Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Bulls are just 2-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they were blown out by Detroit – without its best player – on Wednesday.
Chicago is hovering around .500, but it has one of the worst defenses in the NBA and will be short-handed (Josh Giddey is expected to bet out) on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Miami has a vaunted offensive attack and ranks No. 1 in the league in pace, which could make it tough on the Bulls’ struggling defense (25th in defensive rating) on the second night of a back-to-back.
Miami has been favored on the road just twice this season, going 1-1 against the spread in those games. But, with Tyler Herro back, Miami is as close to full strength as it has been all season.
I think the Heat run away with this matchup.
Pick: Heat -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
