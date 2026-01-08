Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Norman Powell, Cavs-Timberwolves)
Thursday, Jan. 8 features a smaller four-game night in the NBA, but there are still some bets to consider for the action.
Wednesday was yet another winning day in Peter’s Points, and I’m eyeing a few picks for Thursday’s slate, which features these games:
- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz
Cade Cunningham sat out on Wednesday night, voiding that pick, but Kawhi Leonard came through in his 3-point prop and the Phoenix Suns handled the Memphis Grizzlies to complete a 2-for-2 night.
Tonight, I’m looking to Miami Heat guard Norman Powell for a player prop play, as well as one side and a total in the late matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Let’s dive into the odds and my breakdown for each of these picks on Jan. 8.
1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record
- 2025-26 season record: 130-95 (+13.00 units)
- 2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1421-1332-27 (+46.16 units)
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-124)
- Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline (-142) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz UNDER 241.5 (-115)
Norman Powell OVER 22.5 Points (-124)
Norman Powell has been awesome for the Miami Heat this season, scoring 24.3 points per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat guard has cleared 22.5 points in 18 of his 32 games this season, and he has 34- and 36-point games this month (in four appearances).
Even with Tyler Herro (toe) back in the lineup, I think Powell will continue to serve as the No. 1 option for Miami on offense. Herro came off the bench in his return on Tuesday, and Powell is still averaging 22.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in five games alongside Herro this season. He’s cleared 22.5 points in two of those games.
Powell is taking a career-high 16.5 shots per game, yet his efficiency has improved from last season when he was a borderline All-Star. I’m buying him to have a big game against a Chicago defense that is just 25th in defensive rating and 26th in opponent points per game this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves Moneyline (-142) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are on a three-game winning streak and have jumped into the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings in the process.
Now, Minnesota hosts a Cleveland Cavaliers team that has the worst record against the spread (12-26) this season. I’m buying the Wolves to win this game, as they’re 13-6 at home and rank eighth in the league in net rating and third in defensive rating at Target Center.
On top of that, the Wolves are 7-3 in their last 10 games, posting the No. 3 defensive rating and No. 4 net rating in the league.
Now, the Cavs are 6-4 during that stretch and ninth in net rating, but Cleveland has struggled against .500 or better teams, winning just seven of its 19 matchups this season. The Cavs are 14-5 against under .500 squads, but they have not shown that they’re a true contender yet this season.
Cleveland’s inability to cover the spread is concerning, and I think the Wolves may be a little undervalued at home as just 2.5-point favorites. I’ll take the small price on them to win outright on Thursday.
Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz UNDER 241.5 (-115)
Yes, the Utah Jazz are the No. 2 OVER team in the NBA this season (23-13), but I think the total in this game with Dallas is a little too high on Thursday night.
Utah is playing the second night of a back-to-back after an overtime loss in OKC, and I wouldn’t be shocked if the Jazz sit some key players on Thursday night. The Jazz owe a top-eight protected pick to the Thunder in the 2026 NBA Draft, but their recent five-game losing streak has made it a little more likely that they keep that selection.
So, this is a perfect spot to rest players (and potentially pick up another loss) for a Utah team that would prefer not to make the play-in tournament if it wants another chance at a high draft pick. I think there’s a real chance Keyonte George and Lauri Markkanen both sit out this game (they played 43 and 44 minutes, respectively on Wednesday) for rest purposes.
That would severely limit a Utah offense that has been solid (15th in offensive rating) this season despite not having a ton of top-line scoring talent. This is also a tough matchup for the Jazz regardless, as the Mavericks are 10th in the league in defensive rating.
On the offensive end, Dallas is just 28th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game. So, I don’t see the Mavs pushing this game over the total alone on Thursday night.
These teams did combine for 273 points in an overtime meeting earlier this season, but this could end up as a grind-it-out matchup if the Jazz are at less than full strength on Thursday.
