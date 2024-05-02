Celtics Evaluate Offense Without Porzingis in Game 5 vs. Heat: 'Whatever it Takes'
The Boston Celtics were able to close out the Miami Heat 4-1 after torching them back in Boston for Game 5, 118-84.
The Celtics got off to a substantial lead early on in the opening period, credit to Derrick White, who started the show continuing his electrifying play. White probably takes the crown for best player in the series, finishing with a 22.4 points per game average, shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 47.7 from three with a 74.3 true-shooting percentage. The guard followed up his 38 points, eight threes, and three block Game 4 in Miami, with a 25-point, five rebound performance, shooting 8-13 from the field and 5-10 from three to lead a massacre of a closeout in Boston.
The NBA’s championship favorite was entering a time of pressure and scrutiny with Kristaps Porzingis expected to be sidelined for a minimum of several games, that will likely keep Boston’s center out for the East Semifinals. Joe Mazzulla said the team is expecting Porzingis to be evaluated in a week or so, and see where the big man and his rehab are at from there.
Celtics have been in sync to a tee without Porzingis this season with a record of 21-4, and a 12.2 point differential, thanks to their extraordinary depth and flexibility. Multiple players’ raise their numbers, and half of those wins were against playoff teams.
White, who has been quarterbacking the team as the engine to the Celtics success, knew his role would not be any different as a lead initiator for Boston and a primary weapon.
“For me personally, I don't think it changes much,” White said about his role. “Obviously, if (we have) KP out there, it's a little bit different, but I wouldn't say it changes anything for me. Obviously, we miss him, but Al (Horford) steps up and does a little bit of everything for us. So, it's different but still effective.”
The Celtics have won 15 of their last 16 games with Al Horford starting, who continues to be a reliable force when it is needed most. Turning 38 in June, the Celtics continuity of Horford with the main core over the years shines at its brightest in moments like these when it comes to winning when adversity hits.
Horford, recently passing Allen Iverson for Playoff games played, put up eight points, six rebounds, and three assists in just 23 minutes of the blowout. The Celtics’ luxury of having Horford as the sixth starter is coming into play, along with the improvements Luke Kornet made this season as a rotation piece. Adding in the postseason experience of Xavier Tillman helps, too.
Joe Mazzulla discussed Horford’s significance with Porzingis inactive.
“Yeah, I mean Al kind of sets the temperature for us with his the ability to impact the game basketball-wise, but like you said, also was his personality,” Mazzulla said. “His aggressiveness. So, he set the table for us. He set the tone for us. And everybody followed suit.”
The Celtics coach also discussed the team’s identity with having their OG in the first five. Mazzulla further emphasized Boston’s knowledge of continuing to find different ways to keep winning.
“Yeah, I mean, it just goes back to you got to win- One of the things coming in the season was, we have to win games different ways,” added Mazzulla. “Different lineups. And even when KP was healthy, we still played small. We still did a bunch of stuff and played double bigs. So, you just have to develop a bunch of different identities to be able to get into different playoff series when you have different matchups. And we've been able to do that because the guys, their attention to detail, and they're buy-in towards making the most sense. Doing whatever it takes to win that particular game, and having different identities.”
Boston awaits the winner of the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers series to find out their opponent for the East Semifinals, with their Game 6 on deck for Friday night.
