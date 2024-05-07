Celtics Detail Challenge of Containing Donovan Mitchell: 'No Friends in the Playoffs'
As the Boston Celtics prepare for their Eastern Conference Semifinals clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will start on Tuesday at TD Garden, at the top of their agenda on defense is to contain Donovan Mitchell.
That's far easier said than done. The five-time All-Star erupted for 50 points in Game 6 against the Orlando Magic in the first round, then delivered a 39-point encore, leading his team on the largest comeback in a Game 7 in NBA history.
A day after watching his pal propel the Cavaliers out of an 18-point hole, setting up this series between Boston and Cleveland, Jaylen Brown quipped, "Ain't no friends in the playoffs," adding, "We just gotta get ready to play."
As for Brown's scouting report on Mitchell, who averaged 28.7 points and 4.4 assists in Cleveland's seven-game series against Orlando: JB: "Donovan is just an explosive, strong, three-level scorer," said the Marietta, Georgia native. I think his strength gives him an advantage on a lot of defenders, and he's good at changing directions. He's just a good basketball player."
The Celtics will also have to contend with Mitchell's backcourt mate, Darius Garland, who produced 14.9 points, 5.4 assists, and drilled 40% of the five threes he hoisted per contest against the Magic.
"Both incredibly talented guards," voiced Derrick White on Tuesday at the Auerbach Center. "Quick, can shoot it, score from all three levels. So, (it's) definitely a difficult challenge.
"I think we've got to take that individual pride and take on the challenge and understand that it's not a one-on-one game. Everyone's got to be a participant and help each other out. So, it kind of goes hand-in-hand: individually, you gotta do what you gotta do, and you got to get your teammates behind you as well."
When asked for his assessment of trying to contain an explosive backcourt that's far more dangerous off the bounce than the guards Boston faced in its first-round series vs. the Miami Heat, Celtics' head coach Joe Mazzulla conveyed the following.
"The challenges are you have to live with some things and be able to take away some things. You saw in Game 6 his 50-point performance in a loss, and (he) had something like 30-10 and it was a win. So, you have to pick your poison.
"(You've) gotta be disciplined, but again, when you're playing against guys like him and a team that has dynamic guards, it usually comes down to the other things. It comes down to the impact that (Caris) LeVert, (Max) Strus, (Evan) Mobley, (Isaac) Okoro, those guys have.
"Transition defense, offensive rebounds, turnovers -- just really all the details and the margins and what we talked about in the last series, (they) kinda go undershadowed when you see a caliber player like a Garland or a Mitchell. It still comes down to the margins, and the details, and the small things."