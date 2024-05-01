Joe Mazzulla Addresses How Celtics Will Handle Kristaps Porzingis' Absence
Late in the first half of the Celtics' 102-88 Game 4 win over the Heat on Monday, pushing the defending Eastern Conference champions to the brink of elimination, Kristaps Porzingis stepped on Tyler Herro's foot while trying to get around him for an offensive rebound. After hobbling in pain, he headed down the court gingerly.
A few plays later, still moving stiffly, he went into a dribble hand-off with Jaylen Brown, but his right calf tightened. He then asked to sub out, putting his face in his jersey in frustration as he went to the locker room.
Two days later, Joe Mazzulla joined Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand on 98.5 The Sports Hub, where he conveyed what the Celtics will lean on in the former All-Star's absence.
"Any time one guy goes out, you can't replace that guy, but I think the strength of this team, one, is the core that we've had here for a long time and also the depth that we've been able to build," said Boston's second-year bench boss.
"I thought that's been a strength of our team all year is, regardless of who's been in and who's been out, we've stepped up, we've found different ways to play, whether it's from our starters or from our depth, and then you obviously rely on the guys that have been here, they've done it for a long time, and it's time for them to continue to play at the level that they've been playing at."
According to Jeff Stotts, a certified athletic trainer and an injury analyst for SMART and Rotowire, the average time lost to a soleus strain is roughly 17 days, which loosely translates to six games.
When asked about Porzingis' timetable to return, Mazzulla told Zolak and Bertrand, "I do know that he'll be reevaluated next week. We'll see how he responds to the treatment and how much better he gets here in the first week."
For now, the Celtics will rely on the identity they've cultivated, the core of their roster, and Al Horford, Luke Kornet, and Xavier Tillman Sr. to step up in the seven-foot-three center's absence.
