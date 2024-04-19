Inside The Celtics

Joe Mazzulla Practices Jiu-Jitsu to Connect With Players

Eric Santos

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Joe Mazzulla is entering his second postseason as head coach of the Boston Celtics. In addition to coaching the Celtics to the best record in the NBA, the 35-year-old practices jiu-jitsu in his free time. 

On a recent episode of Pardon My Take, Mazzulla discussed his relationship with the martial art. 

“Once my dad and my kids started to get older, I started to rekindle the passions of the arts, like chess, piano, martial arts. I started to rekindle those with my kids, and then I get the job [as head coach of the Boston Celtics] and I’m like ‘alright’. Coaching the Celtics, you’re in a (expletive) fight every day, so let's just simulate that. Let’s rekindle my love of the arts. So, my  assistant and I, we find a jiu-jitsu instructor...” 

Mazzulla believes the outlet helps him relate to his players. 

"It gives me a way to connect with the guys — it gives me a way of being empathetic, like I know what they're going through... if I can get the (expletive) kicked out of me from time to time, it's only going to help me get better."

Warning: The following video contains the use of explicit language. Watch the full interview here.

Published
Eric Santos

ERIC SANTOS