The Boston Celtics, like many teams, would like to trade for Ivica Zubac and his team-friendly contract that runs through the 2027-28 season. Boston is not about to send the Los Angeles Clippers a ransom to get a deal done, though.

MassLive's Brian Robb sounded bearish on the possibility of the Celtics trading two future first-round draft picks to land Zubac. In fact, Robb didn't sound overly optimistic about Zubac ending up in Boston at all.

Robb sounded more confident in Brad Stevens and Co. continuing to find diamond-in-the-rough big men to support his expensive wings like Jayson Tatum, who could return before a potential postseason run, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White.

"The Zubac suggestion is a popular one I’ve gotten a lot in recent weeks. It depends a lot on the direction the Clippers take with their core. Zubac is on a good cost controlled contract so it’s hard to see the Clippers moving him now unless they are blowing things up entirely at the trade deadline (which is possible given how bad they look). Even then, two first round picks for Zubac would be a steep price to pay since it would essentially lock Boston in for the future with that core. I’m not sure Brad Stevens would like Zubac enough to do that and take away their flexibility. However, a case can certainly be made to go after a center now as opposed to waiting until the offseason. Ultimately, I think the Celtics are probably looking at minimum level type options for this season if they don’t get a guy like Zubac," Robb wrote in his latest Celtics Mailbag.

Neemias Queta May Inspire Celtics to Trade Anfernee Simons for Wing Help

If the Celtics don't end up making an aggressive move for Zubac or other top trade market bigs, it'd be because Neemias Queta convinces Stevens and Co. that he deserves big minutes in the postseason.

Queta's advanced metrics this season in big minutes are matching the small-sample size efficiency from the 2023-24 season, a campaign that convinced Stevens to keep the former second-rounder for two years beyond. Queta has his best BPM (1.9) and VORP (0.5) numbers in his career in 2025-26 through 25 games.

Perhaps Queta is playing his way into a long-term role and extension. If Stevens is thinking that, he's not also thinking about potentially overpaying for Zubac.