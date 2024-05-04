Kristaps Porzingis Discusses Mindset Amid Playoff Absence: 'It's Tough'
When he arrived in Boston last June, an exuberant Kristaps Porzingis told Inside The Celtics about the motivation of knowing the franchise viewed him as the player who could put them over the top in their pursuit of Banner 18: "The most exciting feeling that you can get."
The former All-Star center capped his comments with: "That fire that I got from that idea is gonna gas me up for the rest of the summer and for my time being here."
On Saturday at the Auerbach Center, as he engages in the early stages of rehabbing a soleus strain in his right calf, Porzingis provided an update on when he might return to the lineup.
He also discussed the mental component of dealing with a physical injury sidelining him amid Boston's playoff run.
"Tough, tough, tough," conveyed Porzingis. "I'm not going to lie, it's tough. The first few moments, I was like, [sigh]. It gets you down for a second."
But while those emotions are unavoidable, the seven-foot-three center is focused on what he can control and attacking his recovery.
"It is what it is," said the Latvian native. "It's part of the sport. These things happen. And the best I can do now is, 'Okay, what's the next thing I have to do to get healthy as soon as possible and follow the plan and make sure I do everything and just getting in that mindset.' Because I can't change what happened in the game, and that's it. So, just looking forward to making quick steps forward toward being back on the court."
