3 Takeaways From Celtics Dominant Win Over the Hawks
The Boston Celtics continued their strong start to the season with a commanding win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, improving their record to 7-1. This Celtics team has quickly shown itself to be a powerhouse, dominating opponents with tough defense and consistent shooting, particularly from beyond the arc. They seem to be in control on both ends of the floor, and it’s clear that the only team likely to stand in their way is themselves. As they gear up for a title run, here are the three biggest takeaways from their impressive performance on Monday.
1. A Historic Start
At 7-1, the Celtics are off to their best start since the 2019-20 season, when they opened with a 10-1 record. Wrapping up a four-game road trip with a 3-1 mark, their only loss came in an overtime thriller against the Indiana Pacers. That 2019-20 season ended in the Eastern Conference Finals, and with this start, Boston looks primed for another deep playoff run. Consistency has been the name of the game, and if they continue on this path, they should comfortably secure a top seed in the East.
2. Jayson Tatum’s Dominant Outing
Even with Jaylen Brown sidelined, Jayson Tatum carried the Celtics with a stellar performance. He was on fire from the start, pouring in 16 points in the first quarter and adding another 10 before halftime, giving him 26 points by the break. Tatum finished the game with 28 points on 10-for-21 shooting, but after a quieter third quarter, he sat out the fourth with the game well in hand. Boston’s ability to win comfortably without one of their stars in the lineup is a testament to bothTatum’s scoring ability and the team’s depth.
3. Transition Dominance
Boston overwhelmed Atlanta in transition, outscoring the Hawks 35-4 in fast-break points. Atlanta’s first fast-break basket didn’t come until the fourth quarter, thanks to a steal by Onyeka Okongwu that led to a breakaway dunk. By that point, the Celtics had already taken advantage of the Hawks’ weak defense — Atlanta ranks 28th in defensive rating, and the Celtics exploited every hole. Crisp passing and unselfish play helped Boston set the tone, showing they can quickly capitalize on any defensive lapses by opponents.
Looking ahead, the Celtics will face a tough matchup against the Golden State Warriors, who are also off to a strong start with a 6-1 record. With this game looming, the Celtics have another opportunity to show they’re a team to be reckonedwith this season.
