Celtics Receive Bold Prediction for Upside If Jayson Tatum Returns

Regardless of how they felt in the building, the Boston Celtics entered this season with low expectations among NBA fans and media members alike.

With star forward Jayson Tatum's devastating Achilles tendon tear keeping him out for most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season, the Celtics were projected to win around 40 games — which would likely put them in the Play-In Tournament rather than a high playoff seed they have grown accustomed to.

Tatum has said that he wishes to return to basketball action before the end of the season. With his progress seeming to outpace the recovery process of a regular professional athlete — much less a regular human being — it appears that Tatum's once lofty goals might very well come true.

The prospect of Tatum returning at first seemed the conclusion to a feel-good story that results in either the Celtics missing the playoffs altogether or getting bounced early in the playoffs. Instead, Tatum could provide an instant boost to a contender.

With about three-quarters of the season remaining, the Celtics are eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 12-9 record. Eighth place doesn't necessarily raise any eyebrows, but they sit just 1.5 games out of fourth place and five games out of first.

With wins over the Detroit Pistons (first in the East), Cleveland Cavaliers (sixth in the East) and New York Knicks (fourth in the East) all within the last week, the Celtics have shown that they can hang around with anyone in the league.

"The Celtics are legitimately good," Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin O'Connor posted on X. "They will be obvious Finals contenders when Jayson Tatum returns. Maybe even East favorites."

Tatum is expected to possibly return in March 2026, just 10 months after his initial tear. While he will likely be able to play to his six-time All-Star standards right out of the gate, Tatum's return would provide both a morale boost for the Celtics and put one of the best players in the league back in the game just in time for a playoff push.

"He’s on the trips. He’s working out during practice. He is in the film rooms. He’s at shootarounds," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told Marc J. Spears. "That’s how he’s leading, with his presence, and that’s how he’s preparing to come back whenever that is. That’s the only thing that matters."

"Everything else will take care of itself. But in moments like this when you can stick together and be a team and not distance yourself, that goes a long way and he does a great job of that."

