Al Horford Says Celtics Need to 'Relax' During Periods of Struggle
The Boston Celtics haven't had to face a lot of adversity this season. Heading into the Christmas Day clash with the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston was second in the Eastern Conference with only seven losses on the season. Unfortunately, they have started to find some adversity in the last week or so.
Boston fell to the 76ers on Christmas Day 118-114 to give them their third loss in the last four games. It's the biggest stretch of losing that the Celtics have seen since the 2022-23 regular season when they lost three straight games in March of that season.
The Celtics have now fallen four games back in the race for the top seed in the East. While there is some time to make up that ground, they don't want to fall too far back. Al Horford, one of the veterans on this team, knows just how critical it is to respond to this adversity they've faced.
Horford was interviewed after the disappointing loss to Philadelphia. When asked about the loss specifically, he used his wisdom to speak on what the team needs to do moving forward.
“We have to really dive into our work a little more and understand that we can relax during periods of the game.”
The Celtics have been playing uptight in the last few games, according to Horford. He wants to see them playing fast and loose. That's the system that Joe Mazzulla wants them to play. That's why they launch more threes than anyone in the league. That level of three-point shooting allows them to score with anyone in the NBA.
As an 18-year veteran, Horford understands the value of attention to detail. This team might be getting a little unfocused around the holidays, and he wants them to fix that. Their next game isn't until December 27th, when they get to play the Pacers at home. They catch Indiana on the second night of a back-to-back as well.
That game will be a good litmus test for how focused the Celtics are. The Pacers love to play at a fast pace and have started to get back to a high tempo in the last few games. If the Pacers come out and run the Celtics off the court on the second night of a back-to-back, that is a red flag.
Horford will certainly get the rest of the team refocused and ready to win more consistently.
