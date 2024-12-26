New Trade Idea Has Celtics Bringing Back Old Friend to Bolster Depth
The Boston Celtics are perhaps the team in the NBA that needs the least in terms of roster upgrades this season. This is almost the exact same team that won an NBA title a year ago and they look just as formidable. Currently, the Celtics sit in second in the Eastern Conference.
A large reason for Boston's success is the strength of their starting five. When they are all healthy, it's quite possibly the best starting lineup in the NBA. The problem is that the starting five have hardly been together this season. The biggest reason for that is Kristaps Prozingis' injuries.
Porzingis has played just ten games so far this season. That means that Boston has had to rely on their depth to keep winning games. They have a couple of good players off the bench, but it dries up pretty quickly if more guys end up getting hurt. Adding depth wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for them.
There are a few trades that could give them some added depth that wouldn't cost them a lot. As a second apron team, it's very hard to make trades. This trade could help give them an old friend who could provide them depth in the frontcourt if injuries continue to plague Porzingis.
Boston Celtics receive: Daniel Theis
Pelicans receive: Baylor Scheierman and a 2025 second-round draft pick
One of the reasons why New Orleans signed Theis is because they had depth issues of their own at the center spot. That doesn't matter for them anymore. They are the second-worst team in the NBA, owning just a 5-25 record. Once the trade deadline approaches, they are going to sell everyone.
Getting a young player in Baylor Scheierman, as well as a second-round pick, helps them rebuild with some younger pieces, which is clearly needed with this team. It's an inexpensive trade for both teams that can help both of them this season and beyond.
For the Celtics, Theis is a familiar player who fits into the style of basketball they like to play. He can launch threes and play solid defense inside. That's what they are looking for from the center spot, especially off the bench.
If Boston is looking to shore up some depth at the center position, they could do a lot worse than getting their old friend Theis back.
