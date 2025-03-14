Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson Injury Status vs Celtics
As appointment NBA viewing, Celtics-Heat has lost some of its luster after Jimmy Butler's unceremonious departure from Miami via a trade that shipped him out to the Golden State Warriors last month.
Still, it appears that several key Heat pieces could be available for the South Beach squad's latest clash with the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Per the NBA's latest injury report, the biggest present-day piece Miami received back in its Butler deal, one-time All-Star small forward Andrew Wiggins, and sharpshooting swingman Duncan Robinson have both been cleared to play.
Robinson is grappling with low back pain, while Wiggins has a sprained right ankle.
Rookie starting Heat center Kel'el Ware is dealing with a sprained left knee, but he has been given the green light to suit up, too. Forward Haywood Highsmith (left knee contusion), second-year swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right ankle sprain), and point guard Terry Rozier (illness) have been given the green light to suit up. Shooting guard Alec Burks (lower back strain), power forward Nikola Jovic (broken right hand) and Dru Smith (left Achilles surgery) are all on the shelf.
Three Celtics starters, meanwhile, are questionable for the reigning champs: six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum (right knee tendinopathy), one-time All-Star center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and two-time All-Defensive Team guard Derrick White (left knee contusion).
Currently on a five-game losing skid, the 29-36 Heat are desperate to notch a win. 47-19 Boston is a proud group, but it may have its work cut out for it when it comes to a largely available Heat club.
Wiggins, who became an All-Star (once) and won a title with the Warriors, has been performing admirably during his tenure with Miami. Still, he's hardly Jimmy Butler. Although he's six years younger than his one-time Minnesota Timberwolves teammate, Wiggins is a less complete scorer, a poorer rebounder and passer, and a far less consistent defender. In his nine games for Miami thus far, he's averaging 18.9 points on .423/.309/.771 shooting splits, 4.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
Still, where Butler has thrived alongside Butler, Wiggins has struggled without him, as the new focal point of opposing defenses.
Robinson, a 6-foot-7 Michigan product, is averaging 11.2 points on .434/.388/.894 shooting splits, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.5 steals a night across 62 healthy bouts so far this season (30 starts).
The action tips off at 7 p.m. ET in Miami.
