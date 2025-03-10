Celtics' Jayson Tatum Son Deuce Completely Trolls Him Over Dunking Abilities
Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce Tatum, might just be his toughest critic—at least when it comes to having a little fun with his father.
In a hilarious and viral video captured following the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, Jayson and Deuce were seen catching up with Celtics legend Kevin Garnett. But it wasn’t a nostalgic conversation between the two basketball greats that stole the show—it was Deuce, who had some playful jabs for his dad.
As Jayson and Kevin chatted, Deuce couldn’t resist blurting out to KG a statement that caught everyone off guard.
“My daddy can’t do any of those dunks,” Duece said.
Jayson, visibly startled by his son’s comment, quickly fired back asking, “Why you hating?”
The moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans and media alike laughing at how effortlessly Deuce trolled his dad, who’s widely considered one of the best players in the NBA today.
This playful moment adds another layer to the ongoing narrative surrounding Tatum’s career.
Despite being one of the league’s brightest stars, Tatum has faced his fair share of criticism, especially from media analysts like Colin Cowherd.
These critics often question Tatum's ability to lead a team to a championship or his "aura" as a true superstar. Yet, the trolling from his own son shows that no matter how much heat Tatum takes, he can always laugh it off.
But let's not forget just how dominant Tatum has been on the court this season.
Despite the off-court banter, he’s been putting up career numbers, averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. And if there was ever a statement game, Tatum’s recent performance against the Lakers, where he dropped 40 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, was one for the ages.
His scoring, leadership, and all-around game continue to shine, and he's cementing himself as one of the top players in the NBA.
So, while the jokes from Deuce Tatum may be hilarious, the “Jayson Tatum hate” that persists in the media is starting to feel a little misplaced.
The truth is, Tatum is playing some of the best basketball of his career, and it’s time the critics took notice—even if his son is out here roasting him in the meantime.
