Brad Stevens Admits He Doesn't Know What Celtics Front Court Will Look Like
The Boston Celtics have made a lot of changes this offseason. Brad Stevens made moves to make sure that the team got under the second apron of the luxury tax.
Stevens decided to trade away Jure Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to help that. He let Luke Kornet and Al Horford walk in free agency, pulverizing their frontcourt depth.
Heading into this season, especially without Jayson Tatum, the frontcourt is going to look much different. Not even Stevens is sure what it's going to look like in the frontcourt.
Brad Stevens Is Unsure Of What The Celtics' Frontcourt Will Look Like
While speaking to reporters during media day, Stevens admitted that he's not sure what to expect from his new-look frontcourt this season.
"I don’t know how the frontcourt is going to play itself out right now. I can’t predict it.”
Without Tatum, the Celtics might be in a position where they have to slide Jaylen Brown into the small forward spot. Right now, Sam Hauser might be the starting power forward, assuming they keep him.
At center, it's up in the air who will start. It will either be Neemias Queta or Luka Garza, but neither of them has any history of starting in the NBA. Both of them have barely played at all.
Stevens might be put in a position where he has to reconfigure the front court at the trade deadline if they try to compete this season. If they're content with making the lottery, perhaps they let it ride.
The Celtics' Frontcourt Will Be The Weakest Part Of Their Team
Boston is going to try its hardest to win games this season, but the frontcourt might make it impossible for them to win enough games to make the playoffs.
The Celtics are going to have to make an organizational decision to either try to compete for a playoff spot or take a step back and get a lottery pick that can help with their future.
Stevens has some interesting decisions that he has to make now that the Celtics are below the second apron. They could just start hoarding money to make a run next season when Tatum comes back.
