Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Linked to East Squad in Potential Trade
Anfernee Simons is in a bit of a confusing situation with the Boston Celtics.
In a contract year, he was dealt from Portland to Beantown presumably as high-end filler in the Jrue Holiday deal. With Derrick White, Jayson Tatum, Payton Pritchard, and Jaylen Brown all on the books for the foreseeable future, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Celtics to commit to a lengthy extension depite Simons and his upside as a playmaking force.
Rumors have been swirling around his status since coming to the Celtics. Some think he could be dealt prior to the year starting. Others believe that Boston is hoping he'll get off to a good start — and thus morph into an intriguing trade chip at the deadline.
Rohan Brahmbhatt of Clutch Points recently penned an article in which he created three hypothetical trades involving the Chicago Bulls. One of those deals involved Simons heading to the Windy City as the team's new starting point guard.
"While Josh Giddey provides playmaking and Coby White offers scoring bursts, the Bulls are still in need of a true dynamic guard who can create his own shot consistently against playoff defenses. That’s where Anfernee Simons of the Boston Celtics comes into play," Brahmbhatt notes. "Simons, now entering his prime, has proven himself to be one of the league’s most explosive scorers. His three-level scoring ability, particularly from beyond the arc, would give the Bulls an offensive weapon they haven’t had since the days of Zach LaVine.
"The appeal of Simons goes beyond scoring. He’s still only 26 years old, meaning he fits the Bulls’ timeline perfectly. With Buzelis and Giddey both still in development phases, Simons’ presence could alleviate some of the offensive pressure on them and allow them to grow without being forced into uncomfortable roles too early."
From the Bulls perspective, this trade would make sense. Simons for a player like Coby White would be an upgrade, and Chicago would almost certainly extend Simons in this scenario.
White has yet to be extended by the Bulls, and at the very least from the Celtics standpoint, he's a quality bench player that will come off the books when the season ends.
