Celtics Appear to Be Looking to Make Another Trade, Says Cap Expert
The Boston Celtics have been extremely active this offseason when it comes to making trades. They have already traded two starters, and they traded one of the players they got in return for one of the starters.
Brad Stevens has been trying as hard as possible to shed salary heading into next season. They are under the second apron of the luxury tax, which is what they wanted to do.
There is a chance that they could get under the luxury tax completely. In fact, one cap expert believes that the Celtics aren't done making trades this summer.
According to Yossi Gozlan of The Third Apron, the Celtics might be gearing up to make more moves to completely duck the luxury tax while Jayson Tatum is out with a torn Achilles.
"While the Celtics have reduced their tax penalty to a reasonable amount, they’re likely not done. They are just $4 million above the first apron. Getting below it would free them of several roster-building restrictions," Gozlan writes. "For example, they’d be able to take in more salaries than they’re sending out in a trade and open up to $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception."
Boston wants to have as much roster flexibility as possible, so getting under the luxury tax would help them achieve that goal.
"More importantly, the Celtics are $12.1 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax line, which is impressive considering they started the season over $40 million above that threshold. They appear set on avoiding the luxury tax altogether. Their savings are likely the result, rather than a way to open up more spending."
The Celtics might not be done making trades this summer
Boston is still looking to offload Anfernee Simons, if that's possible. If they can't get that done, then they might look to move some other players from the bench.
If they were ever going to get under the luxury tax, this would be the time to do so. They aren't going to be competing for a championship without Tatum available, so this would be the year to do so.
If the Celtics do get under the luxury tax, they would be in a great spot to spend heading into next summer.
