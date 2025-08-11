Celtics Decision to Cut Forward Could Foreshadow Next Signing, Insider Suggests
The Boston Celtics are coming off a tough finish to the season. The Celtics, who had high hopes of repeating as champions, failed to make it past the second round.
This upcoming season will be even tougher for the C's, who will be without their best player, Jayson Tatum, for most, if not all, of the 2025-26 season. Boston had no choice but to make some tough decisions this offseason that will certainlyimpact their play this upcoming season.
Boston may not have the best of rosters this season, but they will do all they can to compete and jockey for playoff positioning. The Celtics have been tinkering with their roster all offseason, and they did so lately by waiving two-way forward Miles Norris.
The Celtics had some tough decisions to make and they did so by waiving the 25-year-old forward.
With that happening, Souichi Terada of Mass Live suggests that the Celtics waiving Norris could open up the door for recently drafted rookie center, Amari Williams.
"However, Boston hadn’t signed big man Amari Williams, the 46th overall pick in the 2025 draft, to any deal, two-way or otherwise.
"Now, with Norris being let go, it clears up a spot for Williams. It appears the Celtics will be going forward with Luis, who started his collegiate career at UMass before transferring to St. John’s. If Boston does go through with signing Williams, it will have signed players to all three two-way slots again."
After being drafted by the Orlando Magic with the No. 46 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he was traded to the Celtics as part of a draft day trade.
Williams played his final college season at the University of Kentucky. He was solid last season, averaging 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game.
The Celtics lack a solid big man they can rely on night in and night out. With Norris now out of the picture, it would make sense for Boston to try to slot him as one of their two-way guys.
Williams hails from England and attended Drexel before attending his lone season at Kentucky. He stands at 6-foot-11 and weighs 250 pounds.
