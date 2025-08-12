Inside The Celtics

Celtics Legend Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark's Treatment in WNBA

Nelson Espinal

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon (4) defends against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is at the forefront of the WNBA's rise in popularity, and Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy believes that the Iowa product should get treated better by her peers.

Clark is a deep 3-point shooting guard who shines with her ball-handling skills, vision on the court, and her sharpshooting skills.

She plays basketball in an aesthetically pleasing fashion — akin to Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry — that has brought flocks of people to women's basketball.

More news: Celtics Hall of Famer Calls Out Boston Strategy in Playoff Collapse

WNBA attendance, ticket prices, and overall viewership are growing every year due to Clark's impact, though she is not the only star generating attention.

Clark's biggest rival, Angel Reese, is also a popular figure in the sport and a star in her own right.

Over the past year, Reese and other players have pointed out that Clark is not the only player breaking into the mainstream.

Some of these players have played Clark extra physically to send a message that they won't treat her nicely because of her star power.

Cousy believes the WNBA players who play her extra aggressively should be grateful for her impact rather than punish her.

“It’s a saleable product and [Caitlin] Clark’s done a really good job selling it. It’s enjoyable. My son-in-law is from Indiana and he’s a Clark fan. She’s exceptional,” Cousy told The Boston Globe.

“She’s had a tremendous impact on that league and their earning potential. They should be kissing the ground she walks on, not trying to foul her and get her out of the game.“

More news: Celtics Sharpshooter Emerged as NBA's Most Respected Shooter, Even Over Stephen Curry

Cousy isn't alone in calling out WNBA players for playing Clark differently than other players. College basketball icon Dick Vitale.

"I feel strongly that various players don't give Caitlin Clark the respect she deserves,"Vitale told Front Office Sports in an interview.

"What she has done to help the WNBA has been unbelievable. Think about it. PR excitement. Ticket sales. TV Ratings and interest. Salary increases. More charter flights than the past. Plus, she is so exciting to watch. Lots of jealousy."

Clark has made the All-Star team twice in both of her seasons, though she is currently nursing an injury.

Latest Celtics News

feed

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News