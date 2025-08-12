Celtics Legend Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark's Treatment in WNBA
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is at the forefront of the WNBA's rise in popularity, and Boston Celtics legend Bob Cousy believes that the Iowa product should get treated better by her peers.
Clark is a deep 3-point shooting guard who shines with her ball-handling skills, vision on the court, and her sharpshooting skills.
She plays basketball in an aesthetically pleasing fashion — akin to Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry — that has brought flocks of people to women's basketball.
WNBA attendance, ticket prices, and overall viewership are growing every year due to Clark's impact, though she is not the only star generating attention.
Clark's biggest rival, Angel Reese, is also a popular figure in the sport and a star in her own right.
Over the past year, Reese and other players have pointed out that Clark is not the only player breaking into the mainstream.
Some of these players have played Clark extra physically to send a message that they won't treat her nicely because of her star power.
Cousy believes the WNBA players who play her extra aggressively should be grateful for her impact rather than punish her.
“It’s a saleable product and [Caitlin] Clark’s done a really good job selling it. It’s enjoyable. My son-in-law is from Indiana and he’s a Clark fan. She’s exceptional,” Cousy told The Boston Globe.
“She’s had a tremendous impact on that league and their earning potential. They should be kissing the ground she walks on, not trying to foul her and get her out of the game.“
Cousy isn't alone in calling out WNBA players for playing Clark differently than other players. College basketball icon Dick Vitale.
"I feel strongly that various players don't give Caitlin Clark the respect she deserves,"Vitale told Front Office Sports in an interview.
"What she has done to help the WNBA has been unbelievable. Think about it. PR excitement. Ticket sales. TV Ratings and interest. Salary increases. More charter flights than the past. Plus, she is so exciting to watch. Lots of jealousy."
Clark has made the All-Star team twice in both of her seasons, though she is currently nursing an injury.
