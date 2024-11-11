Celtics-Bucks: 3 Biggest Takeaways as Boston Grabs Comeback Win
The Boston Celtics came back and defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107 on Sunday, bringing their record up to 9-2. The Celtics rebounded from a slow start and overcame a dominant performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to win their ninth game this season.
Here are the top three takeaways from the Celtics' victory:
Celtics Show Resilience Once Again
The Celtics are one of the most talented teams in the NBA, but that has not always been reflected in some of their close margins of victory this season. The defending champions have not blown many teams out of the water recently as they did at the start of the season. Instead, the Celtics have come up strong late in games to continue racking up wins.
This was once again the case on Sunday, as the Celtics rallied in the second half to defeat the Bucks. The Celtics trailed throughout the first half but came back in the third quarter. They managed in a back-and-forth game down the stretch, before pulling out the win late in the game. The Celtics similarly held on Friday, when they came away with a 108-104 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Jaylen Brown Makes His Return
The Celtics saw the return of Jaylen Brown during their win over the Bucks. Brown missed four games with a hip injury but was finally able to play again. Brown recorded 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists over 37 minutes of action. It was not necessarily his most impressive game, but good for the Celtics to have him back, even if they were not worried about his injury.
Jayson Tatum Scores 31 Despite Shooting Woes
Tatum had his least accurate shooting performance of the season on Sunday. He was just seven of 21 (33.3 percent) from the field and four of 12 on three-point attempts. This was just the second time this season that Tatum has shot below 40 percent from the field. Tatum, who is an early MVP candidate, primarily capitalized from the free-throw line. He hit 13 of 15 free throw attempts, helping him finish the game with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
