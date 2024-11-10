Celtics News: Boston Receives Highest Possible Praise from Warriors' Steph Curry
The revived Golden State Warriors came on the road and defeated the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Wednesday. The Warriors took down the defending champions, in what was just the second loss all season for the Celtics.
The Warriors were of course led by point guard Stephen Curry, who scored 27 points with seven rebounds and nine assists in the win. Outside of Curry, the Warriors relied on the depth of their roster as they saw 10 different players score six points or more during the game.
On the Celtics' side, Jayson Tatum and Derrick White led the way. Tatum scored 32 points with four rebounds and two assists while White added 26 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The Celtics saw three other players reach double-digit points but did not have the same depth contributing amid the absence of Jaylen Brown.
Though the Warriors got the win, Curry did not overlook the challenge they faced from the Celtics during the 118-112 victory.
"We know Boston is going to keep coming," Curry said after the game, via ESPN. "They can shoot it from all over the place, everybody's a weapon or a threat. On offense, we took care of the ball, which is something we struggle with historically, but when we have good possessions and good shots, offensive rebounds ... then we get our defense against that team that's the only way you can win, so we controlled that down the stretch."
The Warriors ultimately shot better from the field and the three-point line, and also secured more rebounds during the game. They saw three players come off the bench and score double digit points, while the Celtics only had one such player do so.
The Celtics did rebound from the loss with a 108-104 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as Tatum recorded another 30+ point effort. The Celtics will get the opportunity to play the Warriors once again on Jan. 20 and will hope to have Brown playing in that game. For now, the Celtics can look toward their next opponent, a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.
More Celtics:
Celtics News: Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Move That Helped Boston Win It All Last Year
Celtics News: Jayson Tatum Has NSFW Response to Fans Pushing 'Revenge Game' Narrative