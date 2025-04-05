Celtics Center Kristaps Porzingis Leaves Suns Game with New Issue
Boston Celtics starting center Kristaps Porzingis was elbowed in those nose by Phoenix Suns forward Caleb Martin early into the fourth quarter of an ongoing matchup.
At least he appeared to be in good spirits.
With his nose bloodied, a grinning Porzingis departed the game to get cleaned up in the team locker room.
As Celtics home broadcast analyst Brian Scalabrine noticed, Porzingis almost treated the moment like he was a WWE wrestling heel, egging on attendant TD Garden fans as he exited.
Noa Dalzell of CLNS had another angle of the departure.
Per Dalzell, the 7-foot-2 former one-time All-Star received stitches for the injury and was considered questionable to return.
Boston is currently blowing the doors off the visiting Suns sans Kevin Durant. The Celtics lead Phoenix by double digits, 107-89, with 4:53 left in regulation.
All-Star Suns point guard Devin Booker leads Phoenix with 34 points. Shooting guard Bradley Beal, playing for the first time after an eight-game absence, has scored a whopping one point on 0-of-7 shooting from the field and 1-of-2 shooting from the foul line.
Porzingis finishes the night with 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor (2-of-5 from distance) and 3-of-4 shooting frmo the charity stripe, four rebounds, one assist and a block in 23:21.
In his absence, reserve big men Luke Kornet and Al Horford will have to pick up the slack. So far, Kornet has 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line and four rebounds. Horford has seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field (1-of-3 from distance), three rebounds and two assists.
Porzingis' health is going to be a major X-factor in Boston's title defense this spring. He was barely available during the 2024 postseason, but the Celtics were so formidable in the Eastern Conference that his limited availability didn't even matter. Horford stepped up on both ends of the hardwood without him.
This season, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers have all improved, and could capitalize on a Porzingis playoff absence.
In 39 healthy games, the 29-year-old is averaging 19.4 points on .487/.404/.814 shooting splits, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 dimes, 1.6 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.
