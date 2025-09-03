Celtics Could Benefit From Tanking This Season, Says NBA Insider
The Boston Celtics are expected to take a major step back from being a title contender next season. With Jayson Tatum sidelined because of a torn Achilles, they aren't expected to make a big run.
Boston has been shedding salary with Tatum sidelined in an effort to get under the luxury tax. After operating in the second apron, they have a chance to get under the luxury tax completely.
The Celtics might not believe that this will be a gap year, but one Celtics insider believes that they would benefit from tanking this year without Tatum available.
NBA insider believes the Celtics should tank next season
Caroline Fenton of Yahoo Sports believes that the Celtics would be better off if they ended up tanking next year while Tatum recovers from his injury.
"You're not going to be good anyway, so just go ahead and go all in on being bad. Potentially put yourself into a lottery pick, and be potentially in the mix for drafting a Massachusetts kid in AJ Dybansta, so why not?"
The prize for next season is going to be Dybansta, who was the number-one recruit in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. He is another wing, so the Celtics would be plenty good on wings.
Boston likely won't be bad enough to tank enough to get the number-one overall pick. There are going to be other teams that are much worse and will likely get better lottery odds.
The Celtics will likely still try to win as many games as possible
Even though the Celtics won't be a championship contender without Tatum in the lineup, they are still going to try to win as many games as possible. Joe Mazzulla is not someone who tanks.
The Celtics still believe that they can make some noise with the current roster they have. Jaylen Brown is still one of the best players in the league, and they expect Payton Pritchard to take a leap, as well.
Unless the Celtics are playing some truly horrendous basketball when the trade deadline rolls around, they likely will not be a tanking team. Only then might they change their tune on what the goal is for the season.
