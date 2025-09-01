Celtics Praised By Insider for Controversial Offseason Decision
The Boston Celtics were praised by an insider for a controversial offseason decision.
Per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Boston made a smart choice in executing a series of summer trades to dip below the NBA's second luxury tax apron.
"The Boston Celtics may have considered paying over $500 million in payroll and taxes for its 2025-26 roster had the group won back-to-back titles. Instead, the Celtics not only fell short in a hard-fought second-round series to the New York Knicks, but lost Jayson Tatum for a year with an Achilles injury."
"With second-apron penalties, repeater taxes and the prospect of a down season without Tatum, the front office went about the painful task of breaking up a championship roster. Trading Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis made sense on paper, but executing the steps to worsen the team that took years to construct took guts."
This story will be updated..
