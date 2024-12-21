Celtics Could Look at Former NBA Champion Wing on Buyout Market
The Boston Celtics have been going through this NBA season, just waiting to get back to the playoffs. After winning the title last year, the regular season seems more like a chore for this team.
Boston still remains one of the best teams in the entire NBA but they are solely focused on what happens come playoff time. The Celtics have one of the best rosters around the league but the front office is always looking for different ways to improve themselves.
With the new CBA restrictions coming down on the Celtics, the buyout market could be the best bet. There are always a few good options for contending teams and players would likely jump at the chance to go after a title with the Celtics.
Recently, ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks mentioned a veteran wing for the Celtics. Marks mentioned current Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker as a possible option for the Celtics.
"P.J. Tucker is interesting. That's something the Celtics would have to do their homework on, not from a trade standpoint, just from a waiver standpoint, because I think his salary is below that threshold there. But he hasn't played all year. How do you integrate him? Is he happy? You saw Jae Crowder, who was out of the league for a while, is in Sacramento now. The name sounds great, but what's the production going to be? I think whoever they get has to be content as far as what their role is going to be like."
The Clippers have been trying to trade Tucker for some time now and they could end up cutting him. Or a team that trades for him could do the same.
This would open up the chance for a team like the Celtics to land the former NBA champion on the buyout market. It seems more likely that if Boston wants to add to the roster that the buyout market could be the best bet.
Tucker could give the Celtics some good minutes off the bench, adding some extra toughness to the team. Over the course of his career, he has been known for his defense and it could help Boston for a few minutes at a time in the postseason.
Tucker wouldn't be the worst option for the Celtics but there is a long way to go before an addition would likely take place.
More Celtics: Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla Fined $35K For Aggressive Actions Toward Refs vs Bulls