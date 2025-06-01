Celtics Could Lose Al Horford to Rival East Team: Report
The Boston Celtics could be one of the few teams that can make distinctive changes to their roster. There are a ton of questions regarding the Celtics' roster as the summer approaches.
The Celtics could go a multitude of ways, and one of the names who could be on the move is their champion big man, Al Horford. Horford is one of the many names on the trading block as Boston looks to trim its roster due to financial hardships on the horizon.
Horford could be a victim of that, and with that being the case, there could be a handful of teams looking to acquire the former lottery pick, including Boston’s rival, the New York Knicks.
According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, the Knicks could be a team that could make a move on Horford.
"Al Horford is a free agent," said Bontemps. "I don't think at this point it makes a lot of sense for ... Horford to be back in Boston. Maybe he will be, but given where things are with the Celtics, I think he's now much more in play than he might have been a month ago."
"Horford is a longtime friend of (Karl-Anthony Towns and) has played with him with the Dominican National team for a long time," added the ESPN analyst. "If they go get Al Horford this summer, who I think would be an unbelievable fit on this Knicks roster."
Horford enters free agency as the Celtics' most notable name, heading into what will be his age-39 season. While he’s been a valuable contributor in his role, it’s far from a guarantee that Boston brings him back.
Age is undeniably a factor, and with the front office likely looking to streamline the roster, tough decisions are ahead.
Horford won’t break the bank, but he could still be part of the group Boston looks to move on from. He’s coming off a solid campaign — albeit one that required careful load management. In 60 appearances, he averaged 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from three over 27.7 minutes per night.
With a pivotal offseason looming, the Celtics will need to weigh continuity against future flexibility — and Horford might end up being the odd man out.
More Celtics news: Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Continues Trolling Knicks After Playoff Exit
Celtics Legend Kevin Garnett Challenges Front Office to Keep Star
Celtics Confident Team Can Contend For Title Next Year Without Jayson Tatum
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.