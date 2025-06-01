Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Continues Trolling Knicks After Playoff Exit
The Boston Celtics' season ended sooner than anyone expected as they fell in the second round of the NBA playoffs to the New York Knicks. Boston dealt with some injuries, but inconsistent play is what ultimately doomed them against New York.
The Celtics are now entering an offseason filled with questions regarding the future of the team. But the loss to the Knicks highlighted other concerns across the roster.
But after the loss to the Knicks, Celtics legend Paul Pierce started calling out the Knicks. It seems that Pierce isn't a fan of the Knicks and wasn't impressed with them beating the Celtics.
"Pacers gonna pop y'all," Pierce said. "Y'all know that, right? Y'all know that the Pacers is gonna get y'all."
Well, once the Knicks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Indiana Pacers, Pierce was at it again. The former star took to social media to troll New York again.
"Man let me role up this Knicks pack then lay it down.", he said.
Now both the Celtics and Knicks are home during the playoffs, and Pierce seems to be enjoying this. The Celtics legend likely wasn't happy with New York after he lost a bet during the Boston series with New York.
But his consistent trolling does keep things entertaining between the fans. But when the two sides meet next year, there could be some extra motivation on both sides to win.
Either way, neither team will be hoisting up the trophy this year. For the Celtics, the front office has a lot of work to do this summer in constructing the roster.
Many around the NBA believe that the Celtics will move on from some key players as they deal with some real salary issues. But the Celtics also want to stay as contenders in the Eastern Conference, so the balancing act will force the front office to be very clever moving forward.
