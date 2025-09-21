Celtics Cut Rookie Guard Ahead of Training Camp
The Boston Celtics continue to make adjustments to their roster ahead of the official start of training camp.
A Boston rookie has been waived prior to the start of training camp. But his story with the team isn't over just yet.
Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, Boston has cut rookie guard Hayden Gray, who had been picked up after going undrafted out of the University of California at San Diego. As Smith notes, Gray had been inked to an Exhibit 10 deal, and will now link up with Boston's G League affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics, to tip off the 2025-26 season on an affiliate deal.
Players inked to Exhibit 10 contracts who get cut and link up with those same teams' NBAGL squads become eligible for bonuses worth up to $85,300, if they remain rostered for at least 60 days.
This story will be updated...