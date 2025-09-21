Inside The Celtics

Celtics Cut Rookie Guard Ahead of Training Camp

Alex Kirschenbaum

Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) spilts the defense of UC San Diego Tritons forward Nordin Kapic (24) and guard Hayden Gray (3) during the second period of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for .
Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) spilts the defense of UC San Diego Tritons forward Nordin Kapic (24) and guard Hayden Gray (3) during the second period of the first round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for . / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Celtics continue to make adjustments to their roster ahead of the official start of training camp.

A Boston rookie has been waived prior to the start of training camp. But his story with the team isn't over just yet.

Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, Boston has cut rookie guard Hayden Gray, who had been picked up after going undrafted out of the University of California at San Diego. As Smith notes, Gray had been inked to an Exhibit 10 deal, and will now link up with Boston's G League affiliate squad, the Maine Celtics, to tip off the 2025-26 season on an affiliate deal.

Players inked to Exhibit 10 contracts who get cut and link up with those same teams' NBAGL squads become eligible for bonuses worth up to $85,300, if they remain rostered for at least 60 days.

This story will be updated...

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Currently also a scribe for Newsweek, Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News