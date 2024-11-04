Celtics' Elite Microwave Scorer Making Case For Sixth Man of the Year Honor
After winning the NBA title in June, the Boston Celtics exercised some demons that they had been dealing with for years. Boston had been one of the best teams in the NBA for a long time but hadn't won a championship since the 2007-28 season.
But the Celtics were the best team in the league last year and essentially coasted to the title. They took down every team in their way and earned the right to call themselves champions.
Now in this new year, Boston has looked like they never stopped playing. They currently sit with a record of 6-1 on the season and they've looked dominant early on.
Part of the reason for their dominance has been the play of the supporting cast around their two-headed star duo. Multiple players have stepped up their games to help Boston round out their strong roster.
One player who has been putting it all together for the Celtics is guard Payton Pritchard. Pritchard was key for the Celtics in their run to the title last season and has used that to start off this year on a high note.
The guard has played so well that he is making the case for an early Sixth Man of the Year award run. If Boston were to continue their dominant play with Pritchard continuing to be as impactful, the award could be his to lose.
He is a crafty playmaker who helps the Boston offensive attack not go stale while he's on the court. Pritchard is also an elite shooter, giving the Celtics another weapon to throw at opposing defenses.
So far this season, he is averaging 15.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Pritchard is also shooting 43.9 percent from beyond the 3-point line.
It's a small sample size but Pritchard has increased his numbers already. Last year, he averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
The former Oregon Duck has stepped up massively for the Celtics and has helped to round out their team. Boston has been dealing with a nagging injury to star Jaylen Brown so if he is forced to miss an extended amount of time, Pritchard would be relied upon heavily.
He has shown that he is capable of rising to the occasion and Boston may need him more than ever the rest of the way.
