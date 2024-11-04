EuroLeague Coach Calls Out 'World Champion' Celtics, Issues Challenge to Boston
Since the Boston Celtics won the NBA championship this past June, they have seen some pushback. This has been in regard to the team calling themselves "World Champions".
Much of this started when United States track runner Noah Lyes called out the NBA previously about using the "World Champion" label. It has carried over and seems the issue is still going strong.
The international basketball world has seemed to take that as a shot. Panathinaikos coach Ergin Ataman has especially been critical of this and has called out Boston.
The head coach of the Greek Basketball team won the championship in Europe's basketball mountaintop, the EuroLeague. He wants to settle the discussion once and for all by issuing a challenge to the Celtics to play for the title of "World Champions".
"The NBA has a different mentality. Respect. But I want to say one more time: You are not world champions," Ataman said on the Off the RECourt with Shane Larkin podcast.
"Boston Celtics, you are not world champion. You are only NBA champion, American champion. We are the Euroleague champion. If you wants to be world champion, come to play with us. This is a challenge, come. Come to play, then beat us, you can be the world champions," Ataman added.
Many basketball fans have been wanting to see the two teams face off, with the expectation being that Boston would smoke Panathinaikos. However, Ataman is a decorated coach and could have his guys ready to play.
He has won three Euroleague titles and was named the Euroleague Coach of the Year in 2021. Ataman is also a six-time Turkish Super League champion as well but the NBA is a different story.
The outspoken coach may end up in the NBA one day and he hasn't given up hope of it happening.
"I have the confidence in myself if one day, one NBA team come, of course, when my contract is over because I am very happy in Panathinaikos," admitted Ataman. "If one day they come and they want to make this, I never scare. I never scare to coaching any players because I make my rules and I give to them that responsibility."
The Celtics and Panathinaikos aren't likely to play a game unless it comes during the preseason. But with these comments, maybe fans will finally get the game that they have been wanting.
More Celtics: Rajon Rondo Explains How Champion Celtics Are 'Changing the Game'