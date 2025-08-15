Celtics Expected to Avoid Play-In Tournament by NBA Insider
The Boston Celtics will not be the contenders we've been accustomed to for the better part of a decade.
The Celtics have undergone a ton of changes this offseason, which will certainly hamper their chances ot competing this upcoming season. A ton of insiders and pundits aren't high on Boston this season.
The losses of four key players to their roster and being without their best player, Jayson Tatum, are not ideal, yet Boston could surprise some people.
While many don't expect a ton from the Celtics, NBA insider for The Athletic, Zach Harper believes they're good enough to stay among the top-six in the lowly Eastern Conference.
Harper wrote that he believes the Celtics could avoid the Play-in Tournament and retain a top-six seed in the East.
"I’m not ready to bury the Celtics. Don’t get me wrong: I do not believe they’re contenders, nor do I believe they can win the East. But I still like their chances to finish in the top six and avoid the Play-In Tournament," wrote Harper.
The Celtics have a top 20 player, at worst, on their roster in Jaylen Brown. They also have a veteran players who could carry the load throughout an 82-game season, like Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
Still, where they lack in their roster is a viable big man. That is their biggest weakness and it will certainly be their kyropnite. While that is the case, Haprer still thinks Boston has enough to avoid the Play-In.
"They still have to piece together a big man rotation with Boucher, Xavier Tillman, Neemias Queta and maybe Luka Garza, and that might not be pretty. But I wouldn’t officially relegate them to the Play-In just yet."
This season is considered a 'gap year' for the Celtics. No one expects them to compete in the Eastern Conference, especially for an NBA title.
The Celtics fell short of the second round last season, but heading into this year, many would be shocked if they happen to get past the opening round of the playoffs.
The East is as weak as it's ever been as the season approaches, and Boston will look to surprise many in the process.
