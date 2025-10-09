Celtics Forward Suffers Injury in Preseason Opener
This is going to be one of the more unique seasons that the Boston Celtics have played in the last few years. Without three starters from last year's team, they aren't expected to be a contender.
In their first preseason game on Wednesday, several Celtics players were looking forward to getting increased playing time as they battle for rotational spots.
One of those players is forward Jordan Walsh, who has high hopes of seeing more minutes this year with Jayson Tatum injured. Unfortunately, he ended up getting hurt.
Celtics Forward Jordan Walsh Suffers Injury in Preseason Opener
Walsh played just eight minutes in the game before leaving with an adductor injury. He ended up finishing the game with two points, three rebounds, and an assist. He made his only shot.
Boston is scrambling to find competent forwards this season who can fill in with Tatum sidelined as he continues to recover from his torn Achilles. Walsh was hoping to be the beneficiary of an open spot in the rotation.
At this point, it's unclear how long this injury will sideline Walsh for. He was pulled out of the game in order to protect himself from getting further hurt if he tried to keep playing.
Walsh played in 52 games last season, a large jump from the nine appearances he had as a rookie. He's worked excruciatingly hard on his offensive game this offseason to play even more minutes this year.
The Celtics' Frontcourt Could Be a Sore Spot This Season
Walsh's injury adds even more complications to what is already a complicated situation in the frontcourt. Boston might be up a creek if unproven guys can't step into new roles.
Boston will have a new starting center, something that will be scrutinized throughout the entire first half of the season. Some phone calls could be made at the trade deadline if things don't go well at that spot.
Rumors continue to swirl that the Celtics could end up trading Sam Hauser before the season, meaning Walsh would have even more opportunities to see the court.
Last season, Walsh averaged 1.6 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game.
