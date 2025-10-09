Celtics Get Major Update on Jayson Tatum's Availability This Season
Not only did the Boston Celtics lose their second-round series to the hated New York Knicks last season, but they also lost Jayson Tatum to a torn Achilles tendon.
Those injuries normally take at least a year to recover from. In an effort to return as quickly as possible, Tatum had surgery on the injury less than 24 hours after suffering it.
Tatum has been attacking rehab with a ferocity that is even impressing his teammates. Now, he's officially told the Celtics that he wants to return at some point this season.
Jayson Tatum Tells The Celtics He Wants To Return This Season
While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN insider Shams Charania let everyone know that Tatum has told Boston that he wants to return at some point this season.
"The Celtics have not ruled him out. They are cautiously optimistic. Clearly, Jayson Tatum has a goal in his mind that he wants to play. Now, whether he can get there by time we're in February, March, April, we'll see."
Charania would go on to say that there are still a lot of factors in play, whether or not Tatum returns. If the Celtics are a bad team at the end of the year, it doesn't make much sense for him to return.
Still, Tatum has been trying to rehab as fast as he can so that he can return and help his team. He expects this team to be hanging around the playoffs by the time he returns.
The Celtics Will Still Be Very Cautious With Jayson Tatum
Brad Stevens, Joe Mazzulla, and the rest of the Celtics will be very cautious with Tatum this entire season. He's their franchise player, and they refuse to jeopardize the future of his career if this year's team isn't going to be any good.
Tatum is still one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy. Boston will make sure he passes a checklist of steps en route to being fully healthy before they put him back on the court.
Last season, Tatum averaged 26.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and six assists per game.
