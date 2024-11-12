Celtics Get the Lakers Treatment With Brand-New Docuseries
The Boston Celtics are one of the greatest organizations in all sports, and because of that, they are getting an original documentary series.
The Celtics are getting a documentary produced by sportswriter and podcaster Bill Simmons on HBO.
The project will be released at some point in 2025 and highlight “the history, cultural impact, and extraordinary tale of the NBA’s winningest and most storied franchise, the Boston Celtics, the current 2024 NBA Champion.”
Simmons, alongside Connor Schell, said in a release: “There’s no story quite like the Boston Celtics. Everything went right for 40 years, then nothing went right, then suddenly, things started going right again. But beyond the 18 titles and all the legends and memories, the team’s connection to the city and almost a century of American history was the most compelling piece for us. This story is bigger than basketball, and yet, it’s everything you ever loved about basketball, too.”
The Boston Celtics are a storied franchise that has dominated the NBA more times than not. They have a league-leading 18 NBA titles and have had one of the most dominating runs of all time in a sport.
The Celtics' rise to dominance began in the late 1950s, after the team, led by coach Red Auerbach, acquired Bill Russell in 1956. Russell later became the cornerstone of the Celtics dynasty.
The Celtics won 11 NBA titles in 13 seasons, led by center Bill Russell. The Celtics also won eight consecutive championships from 1959–1966. They were known for their dynasty in the 1950s and 60s.
Their run, which lasted until the back half of the 1960s, was unparalleled, and it included when they became the first NBA team to have an all-African American starting lineup in 1964.
That continued into the 1980s as they were led by Larry Bird, arguably the greatest forward and Celtic of all time. He led the Celtics to three titles in the 1980s, beating their most-hated rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, for one of those titles in that decade.
For the past four seasons, they were tied with 17 titles; however, the Celtics won their 18th title in 2024, breaking their tie with the Lakers for the most in league history.
The moment when the Celtics captured their 18th title is where the documentary will lead up to. The Celtics have a formidable squad this season to get the job done again and get ever so close to 20 NBA titles.
